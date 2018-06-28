Western Digital adds NVMe, flash heft to data center storage lineup

Western Digital expanded its data center portfolio to include an object storage system, new all-flash arrays and hybrid platforms.

The company, which has expanded its enterprise focus via acquisitions, rolled out the following as it looks to enable big data and analytics workloads.

Active Scale 5.3 Object Storage System. The system, which is Western Digital's ActiveScale P100 and X100 systems, is designed for petabytes of unstructured data. Additions include the ability to ingest and manage mixed file and object use cases. Integration with Amazon Web Services, more storage density and support for Docker containers were also added.

IntelliFlash NVMe Flash Arrays via Western Digital's N Series of systems. The N Series systems can scale from 19TB to 1.3PB of solid-state storage. The systems are available later this year.

Ultrastar Serv60+8 Hybrid Storage Server Platform, which is a family built or software defined storage and efficient backup, media streaming, content, remote office and private cloud deployments. Here's a look at the Ultrastar system.

