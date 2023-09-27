'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Whoop unveils a ChatGPT-powered AI coach. Here's how you can access it
Whoop's screenless, simple band design makes it stand out from the crowd. Whoop has become a major competitor in the world of fitness wearables -- and the company's new ChatGPT integration will only make it stand out further.
On Tuesday, Whoop introduced Whoop Coach, a new, GPT-4-supported, conversational chatbot that can deliver personalized recommendations and fitness coaching based on the user's data.
Whoop Coach leverages Whoop's proprietary algorithms, a custom-built machine-learning model, and the user's unique biometric data to identify patterns and make connections, which Whoop Coach can then use to produce responses to user questions by using GPT-4, according to the release.
Since Whoop Coach gives recommendations based on the user's data, the more data a user inputs, the more helpful Whoop Coach becomes.
Some tasks that Whoop Coach can assist with include training plans, such as a training program for running 5km, insight into the metrics that Whoop tracks, and answers to general questions about your wellbeing, such as why you are tired, and more.
The best part is that the AI-enabled feature is included in a Whoop membership at no additional cost. All users have to do is head over to their Whoop homescreen and ask a question.
To address privacy concerns, Whoop reassures users that their conversations will not be accessed without their consent and third parties will not store user data.
When using Whoop Coach, the users' metrics are anonymized and put through the company's third-party large language learning model partner.
If you are still hesitant about AI, or don't want the new technology to connect to your data, there is an option to turn off Whoop Coach by going to the More tab > App Settings > WHOOP Coach. Users also have the option to delete their Whoop Coach chat data by contacting Whoop.
This isn't the first instance of a fitness wearable incorporating AI to help users develop fitness goals. Amazfit released its Cheetah smartwatch in June, which featured an AI coach within its app that could create training plans for users. As generative AI continues to grow in popularity, we will likely see it integrated into more hardware.