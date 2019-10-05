Why I've given up on expensive 'indestructible' iPhone cables, and you should too

How often do you come across an ad or article about some super-tough charging cable that can resist a shark bite or allow you to rappel down the side of a building? OK, maybe nothing that extreme, but there's no end of companies out there touting that you can do pull-ups with, stop a chainsaw, or use to tow a car.

As tempting as these cables may be, after literally years of testing cable durability, I've come to a couple of clear conclusions.

The first is that "indestructible" cables are rarely indestructible.

OK, the exterior cable part of the equation might be super-tough and wrapped in Kevlar or stainless steel, or even titanium, but the inner cores are still vulnerable to damage from bending and stretching.

Another problem is the connectors. I find these to be a vulnerable point for many otherwise quite robust cables. The connector ends are quite easily damaged, and I've come across many that will pull off when given a stiff tug.

The second thing is that they just aren't worth the money. Even if they did live up to the promise of being "indestructible," they're expensive, and you invariably end up needing a few (either different kinds, or multiple copies of the same one). It really doesn't make sense to pay two or three times the price of a regular cable when you could buy two or three cables for the same money.

So, what do I recommend?

I'm a big fan of Amazon Basics cables. They're cheap, robust enough to survive being manhandled, and have a decent warranty. I also like Anker cables. Again, they are well made, and way tougher than your smartphone or tablet is. And again, they come with a no-fuss warranty.

Save your money, and use it to buy a decent case for your smartphone or tablet. That will be a far better investment.

