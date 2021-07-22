Why you need to update your iPhone and iPad now

It seems that a delay in Apple pushing out the iPadOS 14.7 update was responsible also for the delayed publication of the security content of both iOS and iPadOS 14.7.

But now that iPadOS has been released, we have the full picture… and yes, you need to update, and do it promptly.

We already knew that the Wi-Fi bug that could cause denial of service was addressed, but there are over two dozen more bugs fixed in these releases.

For example, there are four WebKit bugs, three of which that could cause a malicious webpage to run code.

The Measure app -- do you even use that app? -- has seven vulnerabilities fixed, and there's also a fix for a Find My bug that may allow a malicious application to access Find My data.

This is a pretty big set of bugfixes, on top of the items listed in the release notes:

MagSafe Battery Pack‌ supports iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple Card‌ Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing ‌Apple Card‌ user.

The home app adds the ability to manage timers on ‌HomePod‌.

Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain.

The podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows.

Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music.

Dolby Atmos and ‌Apple Music‌ lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop.

The battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored.

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages.

To install the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update and download it from there.