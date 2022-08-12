/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Smartphones iPhone

Will an iPhone 14 price hike dampen sales?

Everything is going up, and the iPhone 14 is no exception.
adrian-kingsley-hughes
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
iphone-12-production-delayed-claims-repo-5f04961f9c89f47042ecdf3e-1-jul-08-2020-14-01-05-poster.jpg
ZDNet

Nobody wants to pay more for anything, but right now, prices are on the up, and it seems that the iPhone 14 is no exception.

Breaking the bad news to us is TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the iPhone 14 series will rise by "about 15%".

Now it's important to note that this doesn't mean a 15% price hike. ASP is taking the sales revenue of all the models and dividing that by the number of units sold. ASP can go up not only as a result of a price hike but also because buyers are choosing to buy the more expensive models.

See also

Figuring out the true ASP for the iPhone is a bit of a dark art since we don't get sales numbers anymore from Apple. Kuo puts the current ASP at around $850 to $900 but expects to see that go up to $1,000 to $1,050.

How much of this will be made up by a price hike is unclear. I've seen figures around the $100 mark, which makes sense because Apple likes to keep pricing simple and straightforward.

I think it's safe to say that this price hike isn't something that Apple wants to do and is probably not a cash grab. Prices have been increasing across the board all along the supply chain, and it was inevitable that Apple would have to pass this on to consumers because absorbing it would be a slippery slope.

While any price increase will drive up ASP and revenue, I wouldn't expect it to increase profits by much, if at all.

But the real question is, will a price hike put consumers off?

Well, it's easy to say yes, and that consumers have become price sensitive, but when it comes to the iPhone, consumers are already gravitating towards buying the more expensive models already.

Also, if Apple rolls out a storage increase to 256GB for the iPhone 14, that will go some way to offsetting the price increase for many.

Also: Apple orders 95 million iPhone 14 units from suppliers

It's easy to bet against Apple and think that the market for the iPhone is a lot weaker and fickle than it seems, but the truth is that Apple is having very little difficulty selling $1,000+ handsets.

Given how broad the iPhone lineup is now, with handsets ranging from the iPhone SE to Pro Max, the lineup has something in every price range -- as long as you're not looking for an option less than $400, that is.

How do you feel about a possible price increase?

Apple

Show Comments

Related

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
iphone-charging.jpg

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

iPhone
Samsung phone deal: Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299
1296x729-29

Samsung phone deal: Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299

Smartphones
The best iPhone deals available right now: July 2022
iphone 12 vs iphone 11 cnet.jpg

The best iPhone deals available right now: July 2022

iPhone