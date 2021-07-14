Will the new Apple Silicon MacBook Pro be a big downgrade for pros?

We know that Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Pros are on the way -- Apple itself has laid out quite an ambitious roadmap for the transition -- but it might not be what everyone wants.

According to an exclusive report by AppleTrack, the revamped MacBook Pros will be offered in 16GB and 32GB RAM options, removing the 64GB option that's currently available in the Intel line.

"This is a weird one folks," write Luke Miani. "It seems odd that Apple would remove the option to upgrade to 64GB of RAM, and other sources have suggested that the option will remain…"

But it's not really that weird.

Back in 2016, we were debating whether 16GB was enough for the MacBook Pro, or had Apple cheaped out on us in not offering 32GB.

Apple follows the money, and knows exactly what the demand for the 64GB MacBook Pro is, and if there were demand for the obscenely priced $800 from 16GB to 64GB, Apple would be offering it.

Yes, some people are going to wish there was a 64GB option -- just as they wished for a 32GB option in 2016 -- but I'm betting that the numbers are small and that 32GB will be enough for pretty much everyone.



