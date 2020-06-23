Will your Apple gadgets run iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7? Everything you need to know

At yesterday's WWDC 2020 keynote, Apple unveiled a whole slew of new platform updates for everything from the iPhone and Mac all the way to the Apple Watch. But while new releases are cool and exciting, there's also a chance that this will mean the end of the road for some of your devices.

Will you be able to squeeze another year out of your devices, or will this fall be the end of the road for your shiny Apple gadgets?

It all depends on how old your devices are.

Note that while your device may still be compatible with the upcoming release, some older devices may not get all the features of the release.

iOS 14

Let's start off with the iPhone. If your iPhone currently runs iOS 13, then it's good news, because it will run iOS 14.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 14

Again, good news! If your iPad can run iPadOS 13, then it will get iPadOS 14.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

macOS Big Sur

Some big changes here, with the following getting the cut:

2012 MacBook Airs

mid-2012 MacBook Pro

2013 MacBook Pro

2012 Mac mini

2013 Mac mini

2012 iMacs

2013 iMacs

Here's the line-up of Macs that will get Big Sur:

MacBook (2015 and later)

MacBook Air (2013 and later)

MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later

Mac mini (2014 and later)

iMac (2014 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later -- all models)

Mac Pro (2013 and later)

watchOS 7

If you're still wearing a Series 1 or Series 2 Apple Watch, bad news I'm afraid.

Here's what's supported:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

On top of that, Apple is warning that "not all features are available on all devices," so there may be a lot of segmentation here.