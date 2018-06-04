Will your Mac run macOS 10.14 Mojave?

Here are the Macs that will run macOS 10.14 Mojave. And I'll warn you now that the cull is pretty brutal.

Here is the full list of Macs that will run macOS 10.14 Mojave:

MacBook, early 2015 or newer

MacBook Air, mid 2012 or newer

Mac Mini, late 2012 or newer

MacBook Pro, mid 2012 or newer

iMac, late 2012 or newer

iMac Pro, 2017

Mac Pro, late 2013, and mid 2010 an mid 2012 where equipped with Metal-capable GPU

On the plus side, it is likely that systems running macOS 10.13 High Sierra to get security updates for a couple of years.

