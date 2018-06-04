Will your Mac run macOS 10.14 Mojave?

Here are the Macs that will run macOS 10.14 Mojave. And I'll warn you now that the cull is pretty brutal.
Here is the full list of Macs that will run macOS 10.14 Mojave:
- MacBook, early 2015 or newer
- MacBook Air, mid 2012 or newer
- Mac Mini, late 2012 or newer
- MacBook Pro, mid 2012 or newer
- iMac, late 2012 or newer
- iMac Pro, 2017
- Mac Pro, late 2013, and mid 2010 an mid 2012 where equipped with Metal-capable GPU
On the plus side, it is likely that systems running macOS 10.13 High Sierra to get security updates for a couple of years.
