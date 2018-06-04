Will your Mac run macOS 10.14 Mojave?

If your Mac is older than 2012 (and isn't a Mac Pro with a Metal-compatible GPU), then you're buying a new Mac.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: Apple

​WWDC 2018

WWDC 2018

Here are the Macs that will run macOS 10.14 Mojave. And I'll warn you now that the cull is pretty brutal.

See also : iOS 11.4 tip: How to enable Messages in iCloud (and why you might want to keep this feature turned off)

Here is the full list of Macs that will run macOS 10.14 Mojave:

  • MacBook, early 2015 or newer
  • MacBook Air, mid 2012 or newer
  • Mac Mini, late 2012 or newer
  • MacBook Pro, mid 2012 or newer
  • iMac, late 2012 or newer
  • iMac Pro, 2017
  • Mac Pro, late 2013, and mid 2010 an mid 2012 where equipped with Metal-capable GPU

On the plus side, it is likely that systems running macOS 10.13 High Sierra to get security updates for a couple of years.

Best software utilities for your Mac SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 14

See also:

Related Topics:

Hardware iPhone Mobility Smartphones Tablets iOS
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Related Stories