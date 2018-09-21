​Windows 10 1803 login problems? Microsoft has finally fixed them

Microsoft has nixed dozens of bugs, including several sign-in glitches, some of which have lingered throughout the lifespan of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, version 1803.

These issues have been fixed in a new Windows 10 build for version 1803, which brings a long list of fixes following on from this month's Patch Tuesday update.

There are also cumulative updates available for the Creators Update, version 1703, which could be the last update before 1703 reaches end-of-service on October 9 for consumer users.

Enterprise and education customers now get a longer 30-month window of support to alleviate pressure on admins struggling to keep pace with Windows 10 feature upgrades, as Microsoft announced earlier this month.

For consumers though, 1703 updates will stop around the time Microsoft releases Windows 10 version 1809 or the October 2018 Update next month.

The cumulative update for Windows 10 1803 detailed in KB4458469 brings the OS build up to 17134.319 and addresses 53 bugs. Details of the 30 fixes available for 1703 are listed by Microsoft in KB4457136.

But for 1803, this update fixes loads of bugs affecting Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Outlook, and problems affecting custom keyboard layouts as well as Bluetooth pairing glitches.

There are also several security-related bugs that could have ruined the sign-in experience on Windows 10. Some users will have been struggling with them ever since updating to version 1803.

Users who found their fingerprint sensor for login no longer worked after upgrading from version 1709 should check if it functions again after this update. It's been fixed, according to Microsoft.

And Microsoft has fixed a bug that prevented users from logging into a Windows 10 S PC with a PIN after upgrading to version 1803.

As of this update, these Windows 10 S users should no longer be seeing the message: "Your PIN is no longer available due to a change to the security settings on this device".

Windows Defender Application Control (Device Guard) in audit mode was also mistakenly logging valid drivers that should be trusted as 'negative events'. This should no longer be the case.

Some laptops on version 1803 were unable to complete a sign-out when they sign out and immediately close the laptop. "As a result, when the laptop is reopened, the device must be restarted," Microsoft notes.

Businesses users may have been struggling to unlock or sign in to a computer after moving from the business LAN or WLAN to, say, a home LAN. It's fixed, says Microsoft.

A mystery bug was causing systems that don't have a smart card reader installed to take as much as 60 seconds longer to start than normal.

