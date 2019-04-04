Windows 10 1809's second update finally arrives, trailing 1803's patch by 2 weeks

Windows Update problems: What went wrong? Microsoft says Windows Update DNS outage is fixed and things should return to normal for all customers soon.

Microsoft finally released the second cumulative update for Windows 10 1809 this week, two weeks after the corresponding updates for earlier supported versions of Windows 10 were delivered.

As noted by Ghacks, the second cumulative update for version 1803 arrived on March 20. The delay could be because Microsoft is doing more testing before releasing cumulative updates to Windows 10 1809 after all the problems it's faced with this version and subsequent updates.

This update, KB4490481, bumps up version 1809 to Build 17763.404 and comes as Microsoft gears up to release Windows 10 version 1903, the first major feature update for Windows 10 in 2019.

Version 1903 brings the new Windows Sandbox for safely opening untrusted files, separation of Cortana from Search, a new Windows 'light' theme, and more. It's also likely to be the first version of Windows 10 to benefit from Chrome's new support for Windows dark-mode setting.

This cumulative update for version 1809 fixes a very long list of bugs and glitches affecting consumer and enterprise PCs, including audio, games, the Microsoft Edge browser, Internet Explorer, and networking.

However, Microsoft "strongly recommends" users install its latest servicing stack update (SSU) before installing this cumulative update.

The SSU fixes an issue causing some device drivers to fail after using 'Reset this PC'. At worst, this can prevent some PCs from starting up, but may also cause a loss of device functionality and system stability.

Some of the notable fixes in KB4490481 include one that caused the Start menu layout to "reset or reset at every logon after an in-place upgrade to Windows 10, version 1809 from previous versions of Windows".

There's also a fix for an issue affecting machines with multiple audio devices that could break media applications, such as Windows Media Player, Realtek HD Audio Manager, and the Sound Blaster Control Panel.

Microsoft Edge should now no longer lose Favorites or the Reading list after updating the OS. Previously there was also an issue causing Internet Explorer to "randomly stop working while browsing".

For shared enterprise PCs, there's a fix for a bug in the Windows lock screen that "prevents users from unlocking a device after multiple smart card users have used the same device". That problem happens when one worker tries to use a workstation that someone else has locked.

