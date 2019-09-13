Windows 10 1903: Microsoft details search fix as new update bug hits

Microsoft's plan to split Windows 10 from shell is happening Windows 10 preview shows signs of Windows OS separating from the shell in line with Microsoft's modular plans.

After Microsoft's botched attempt to fix a Cortana-related bug affecting Windows 10 versions 1903, the company has now posted a help article telling users how to fix the problem it created.

This week, Microsoft released some fixes in its Patch Tuesday update that were meant to address CPU spiking issues, but which also ended up breaking Windows Search and search on the Start menu. As Microsoft explained on Tuesday, the latest update was meant to address high CPU usage from the SearchUi.exe process in Cortana that "only occurs on devices that have disabled searching the web using Windows Desktop Search".

Microsoft has acknowledged the new search issues on the Windows 10 1903 issues page and on Wednesday posted a support article, titled "Fix problems in Windows Search", that applies to all versions of Windows 10.

While it's not clear that the help article relates directly to the new search issues 1903 users are facing, it was posted by Microsoft the day after it acknowledged the 1903 problems and suggests a number of ways to resolve Windows Search trouble.

As would be expected, the page recommends users follow standard tech support procedure, checking for Windows updates, running the Search and Indexing troubleshooter, and restarting the device. It also includes some IT pro advice related to using a PowerShell script to reset Windows Search. Finally, the article asks users to tell it about the issues in the Feedback Hub if its suggestions didn't work.

On top of search problems, some Windows 10 1903 users are experiencing audio problems after installing KB4515384, as noted by Windows Latest.

For example, on installed games, such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), bass is gone and sound is dampened. The problem seemingly affects installed games and apps, but not sound from browser apps like YouTube.

"This is horrible, was playing now, the guy was in front of me, shot me, it looked like he was far away from me, steps is impossible to identify, the shots are confused to know if they are far or near," wrote AdsonF.

"I have the exact same issue, Overwatch is super muffed. I can barely hear anything," complained another user.

Captain_Rational, who was playing Mount and Blade Warband, wrote: "My 3D audio is messed up ... sound is hyper sensitive to position. As I rotate camera around the sound volume shifts wildly from one ear into the other. It's like the 3D distance calculation is suddenly squared so that attenuation is now way overly sensitive to distance from the sound source or the calculation that translates position amplitude in each ear now has a multiplier in it."

On a more positive note, Microsoft did label as "resolved" an odd bug that caused screen shot tools like the built-in Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch to be rendered "an unnatural orange tint".

"This issue is caused by the Eye Care mode feature of Lenovo Vantage. This issue started on or around September 5, 2019," Microsoft explains and points to an article on Lenovo's user forums, which provides instructions to resolve the problem.

But as Thurott.com noticed, the resolution actually involves disabling Lenovo's Eye Care feature.

"This problem is caused by the Eye Care mode feature of Lenovo Vantage," Lenovo says, recommending users to "disable Eye Care mode and reset the color temperature in Lenovo Vantage."

