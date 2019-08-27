Windows 10: We're now gearing up for 1909 with new throttled release, says Microsoft

Microsoft's plan to split Windows 10 from shell is happening Windows 10 preview shows signs of Windows OS separating from the shell in line with Microsoft's modular plans.

Microsoft has released a new preview of Windows 10 version 1909 from the 19H2 branch, but the update is more about testing how it releases Windows 10 than delivering new features.

The latest preview of Windows 10 19H2 is part of Microsoft's new approach to improving feature updates after the problems encountered during the delayed Windows 10 1809 release.

The company in July revealed plans to roll out future September-targeted Windows 10 releases more like a monthly update, in this case for devices already on the current May 2019 Update.

Windows 10 version 1909 is comparable to the old 'service pack' that it used to employ before shifting to the Windows 10 'as a service' model. It comes with 30 months of support and is the last Windows 10 feature update before Windows 7 reaches end of life on January 14, 2020.

The latest 19H2 release, build 18363.327, marks the beginning of Microsoft's testing of the 'throttled approach' it will use for Windows Insider testers on the Release Preview ring, which offers more stable builds than the Fast and Slow rings.

Microsoft notes that build 18363.327 isn't actually the final 19H2 build it will push through the Release Preview ring later this year ahead of general availability.

The company has also enabled the 'seeker' experience for about 10% of insiders, who will be able to grab the update manually from Windows Update.

Windows Insiders who do get 19H2 build 18363.327 also won't see all the features Slow ring users have received, and users in the Slow ring won't be able to switch to the Release Preview ring and get updates yet.

Microsoft advises users who are considering switching rings to "stay put" for now.

This Release Preview build follows two dual-build releases in August. There were two versions of an August 8 preview for the Slow ring that either had new features turned on or off by default.

Delivering feature updates with some features turned off is another aspect of Microsoft's new approach aimed at faster and smoother updates.

On August 19, it also released two versions of 19H2 for the Slow ring, again with new features either on or off by default. The features it did deliver include the ability to create an event from the Calendar flyout on the Taskbar, as well as tweaks to the Start Menu and notification updates.

