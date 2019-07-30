Windows 10 recovery: Microsoft borrows Apple's Mac cloud reinstall feature

Microsoft's plan to split Windows 10 from shell is happening Windows 10 preview shows signs of Windows OS separating from the shell in line with Microsoft's modular plans.

Microsoft could soon make it a whole lot easier for users to recover a Windows 10 machine when disaster strikes.

The company is looking at introducing a new cloud-based recovery option. It's the latest detail to emerge from the Windows Insider build that Microsoft accidentally leaked last week, revealing Windows 10 could shelve Live Tiles in the Start Menu.

The incoming feature could arrive with Windows 10 20H1, which should be released in the northern hemisphere's spring of 2020.

Microsoft's cloud recovery option addresses a few problems that Windows 10 users can face if they're on a Windows Insider build or if their locally stored recovery image of Windows is corrupted.

As Neowin notes, some Windows hardware makers don't even offer recovery images that include all the drivers required for a specific device. Even Lenovo, the biggest PC maker by shipments, limits users to a single recovery image download.

Thanks to Apple controlling its hardware and operating system, Mac users enjoy the easier recovery option of downloading and reinstalling macOS direct from Apple over the internet. The other choice it offers is to install a backed-up version of macOS from Time Machine, if users have one.

The new cloud download option to reinstall Windows will be in addition to one for reinstalling Windows locally.

According to Windows watcher WalkingCat, the new boot user interface from Windows 10 will ask users 'How would you like to reinstall Windows?', with two options, including 'Cloud download' or 'Reset locally'.

There's no official word from Microsoft about what version the cloud download option would install. However, Neowin speculates it could be the latest production version of Windows 10. This could make it easier to do a clean install when upgrading from an older version of Windows 10.

How would you like to reinstall Windows?

> Cloud download : Download Windows

> Reset locally : Reinstall my existing Windows operating system — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) July 29, 2019

