Windows 10: Microsoft's new 2004 update fixes bug that stopped WSL 2 working

Microsoft has released an optional preview update for Windows 10 version 2004 that addresses Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 issues that emerged after September's Patch Tuesday update.

The preview update KB4577063 for Windows 10 version 2004, aka the May 2020 Update, bumps up this version to build number 19041.546.

This preview update brings many of the same fixes Microsoft released in last week's 20H2 Beta preview for Insiders on the Release Preview Channels. Microsoft is expected to release 20H2, or the Windows 10 October 2020 Update, either this month or in November.

Two key issues addressed in this optional update for Windows 10 2004 are the WSL 2 bugs and a lingering connectivity issue with WWAN LTE modems.

The update addresses an issue in WSL that generates an 'Element not found' error when users try to start WSL.

The other is a connectivity issue affecting devices with certain WWAN LTE modems, which prompted Microsoft to impose a safeguard hold on August 31, preventing users on Windows 10 1903 and 1909 from upgrading to Windows 10 2004.

"Addresses an issue with certain WWAN LTE modems that might show no internet connection in the notification area after waking from sleep or hibernation. Additionally, these modems might not be able to connect to the internet," Microsoft notes.

With this LTE modem fix, Microsoft is preparing to remove the block on Windows 10 2004 upgrades in mid-October, likely after Microsoft releases the October Patch Tuesday update, which is scheduled for October 13.

This update adds a notification to Internet Explorer 11 to alert users that support for Adobe Flash ends December 2020. It also addresses an issue that causes games using spatial audio to stop working, and reduces distortions in Windows Mixed Reality head-mounted displays.

Like the update for 20H2, it ensures new Windows Mixed Reality HMDs meet minimum specification requirements and default to a 90Hz refresh rate and adds support for certain new Windows Mixed Reality motion controllers.

Some applications that use Windows APIs to check for internet connectivity were not opening because a network icon was incorrectly displaying 'No internet access'. That should be fixed now.

"This issue occurs if you use a group policy or local network configuration to disable active probing for the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI). This also occurs if active probing fails to use a proxy and passive probes fail to detect internet connectivity," Microsoft explained.