Windows 10 Mobile's last gasps: Microsoft switches off support for second last version

Windows 10 Mobile version 1703, aka the Creators Update, has officially reached the end of mainstream support. Version 1703, released in April 2017, is the second last Windows 10 Mobile release.

As Microsoft mentions in a new support note for the final update for Windows 10 Mobile 1703, this version reached end of service on June 11, 2019.

Devices running this version of Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise will not receive any more security and quality updates.

The very last Windows 10 Mobile release, the Fall Creators Update, will reach end of service on December 10, 2019.

Microsoft earlier this year reminded Windows Phone users that come December there will be no more security patches. It also urged users to switch to an Android or iOS phone.

Devices that got the Windows 10 Mobile Creators Update included Microsoft's Lumia 950, Lumia 650, Lumia 640, Lumia 550, and HP Elite x3. The update brought SD card encryption, remote PIN resets for Azure Active Directory accounts, Wi-Fi Direct Management, Continuum display management, and Continuum docking solutions.

Microsoft in October 2017, 10 years after the first iPhone, announced that Windows 10 Mobile would no longer receive feature updates but only bug fixes and security updates.

The company failed to gain significant marketshare in the smartphone market after acquiring Nokia's phone business in 2014, only to take a $7.6bn write-down on that purchase in late 2015.

Despite Windows Phone being long dead already, there are still fans of what it brought to mobile, such as the Metro software and the ability to pin apps.

This week, a top Microsoft engineer teased Lumia fans with some extra details about the Lumia McLaren smartphone that was killed before it was released.

Microsoft had been working on a new 3D Touch system that would have been the basis for a gesture system for exposing information from Live Tiles.

