Windows 10 tip: Find out why your system unexpectedly wakes up after going to sleep

Click to enlarge

Windows 10's power management settings are designed to put your system to sleep when you're not using it, conserving energy usage and extending your battery life.

You can, in fact, direct Windows to sleep on demand: Click Start, then click the Power button and click Sleep from the fly-out menu. (The Power button is directly above Start.)

You can also use a keyboard shortcut: Windows key + X, U, S.

That's all well and good, but what are you supposed to do when your system mysteriously wakes up shortly after you put it to sleep? The cause of that frustration is usually a driver or program overriding your sleep settings. To find the offender, use the Power Settings Command-Line Tool, Powercfg.exe, to produce an Energy Report.

Start by opening a Command Prompt session using your Administrator credentials. In the search box, type cmd.exe, then press Ctrl+Shift+Enter to force it to run as Administrator. By default, this session opens in the C:\Windows\System32 folder. To save your report in a non-system location, type %temp% at the command prompt and then press Enter. Type the command powercfg /energy and press Enter. It takes 60 seconds for the Power Settings tool to generate its report, and while that trace is under way you should avoid doing anything else. When the process is complete, a message tells you whether it identified any energy efficiency problems. To see the full report, type energy-report.html at the command prompt and then press Enter.

When I ran this report on a desktop system that was suffering from persistent insomnia, the report (shown above) indicated that the culprit was a system service called IRMTService. A bit of searching revealed that this service is associated with the Intel Ready Mode Technology program. At that point, it was a simple matter of either uninstalling the program (and removing the associated service) or using its configuration utility to change the behavior.

Don't be alarmed if this report shows a large number of errors and warnings. Most of them represent normal behavior and shouldn't require any extra work on your part. But do pay special attention to the items in red at the top of the list that include the words "The [service/device/driver] has made a request to prevent the system from automatically entering sleep."

PREVIOUS AND RELATED CONTENT