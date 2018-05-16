Windows 10 tip: How to enable Hyper-V and create virtual machines

Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Here's what you can expect

One of the most powerful tools in Windows 10 is its built-in virtualization platform, Hyper-V.

Using Hyper-V, you can create a virtual machine and use it for evaluating software and services without risking the integrity or stability of your "real" PC. Creating a new virtual PC is easy, but first you have to turn on the Hyper-V feature. Here's how.

Start by confirming that your PC is capable of running Hyper-V.

Your PC must be running a business edition of Windows 10: Pro or Enterprise. Windows 10 Home does not include Hyper-V support.

Hyper-V requires 64-bit Windows. If you're running the 32-bit architecture, you're out of luck.

Your CPU and associated hardware must meet specific requirements. Most modern CPUs pass this test with ease. For full details, see "Windows 10 tip: Find out if your PC can run Hyper-V.")

Finally, you need enough physical hardware to devote to your virtual machine. At a minimum, that means at least 4 GB of installed RAM (I recommend 8 or 16 GB for any kind of serious work with Hyper-V). You also need enough unused local storage to hold a full installation of Windows, apps, and checkpoints (32 GB should be sufficient).

With those requirements out of the way, you're ready to turn on Hyper-V. In the search box, type Turn Windows features on or off and click the top result.

That opens the Control Panel dialog box shown here. Scroll down to the Hyper-V entry and click to enable the full feature set.

Close the Windows Features dialog box and restart your PC. You're now ready to open the Hyper-V management console and begin creating your first virtual machine.

