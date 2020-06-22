Windows 7 and 8.1 users: Now Microsoft is pushing out new Edge browser to you too

Chromium-based Edge: Microsoft outlines new features Watch Now

Microsoft has expanded the Windows Update rollout of Chromium-based Edge from Windows 10 to Windows 8.1 and the unsupported Windows 7.

The company began pushing new Edge to Windows 10 users in June, shortly after deprecating legacy Edge on Windows 10. Unlike the old Edge, the new Edge isn't exclusive to Windows 10 and runs on macOS, Windows 7, and Windows 8.1. But there's no support for Linux or Chromebooks.

"This update will be downloaded and installed automatically from Windows Update," Microsoft said in a new support document.

The new Microsoft Edge won't replace Internet Explorer on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 machines, but it will replace legacy Edge.

"The new Microsoft Edge will be pinned to the taskbar and add a shortcut to the desktop. If your current version of Microsoft Edge already has a shortcut, it will be replaced," Microsoft said.

For Google Chrome and Firefox users, Microsoft says the update also won't change default browser settings.

Of course, Windows 7 is no longer supported with free security updates as of January 14, but Google has committed to providing Chrome support to Windows 7 until at least July 2021.

Microsoft's support documents state it will provide Edge support on Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 until July 15, 2021.

Microsoft isn't delivering the new Edge update to enterprise devices.

"Specifically, this update targets devices that run Windows 7 SP1 or later versions and Windows 8.1 or later versions that are either Home, Professional, Ultimate, Starter, or Core editions," it states.

"Devices that run these editions on Active Directory or Azure Active Directory domain are also excluded from this automatic update."

There are no prerequisites for installing the update on Windows 8.1, but Windows 7 machines require KB4474419, an update from September 23, 2019, and servicing stack update (SSU) KB4490628 from March 12, 2019 or later.