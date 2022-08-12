Donate to charity by purchasing the App Store's top scanning app

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Modern smartphones can be a blessing or a curse depending on how you use them. On one hand, social media and games can kill your productivity. But if you use your phone wisely, it could actually turn into a valuable learning tool, especially if you use it to learn new skills or streamline everyday tasks.

So why not reinvest in yourself using your mobile phone? For example, the iScanner app lets you replace your office scanner with an iPhone, allowing you to do business anywhere. During our Back to Education sale, which ends August 24, you can buy iScanner for $39.99. Plus, $0.50 of this purchase will go to charity. After purchasing, you'll receive an email to vote on a charity or school to receive your donation, and we'll announce the winner when the promotion ends!

iScanner is a powerful tool AI tool for iOS devices that can complete normal educational, business, and personal. For example, you can edit, sign, fax, and stamp documents. Or, you can scan multiple pages into a single document, making it valuable for students and teachers as well as small business professionals like lawyers, realtors, and accountants.

You can scan your photos and documents into various formats, such as JPG, TXT, or PDF. The iScanner app also uses OCR to recognize text within objects you scan and allows you to read QR codes with your phone's camera. When necessary, you can even blur sensitive elements for greater security.

Meanwhile, the document editor has noise-removing and color correction functions. iScanner's file manager is also highly secure; you can protect confidential data by using a PIN to lock them. And document sharing couldn't be easier. Just upload your scanned documents into your cloud accounts, such as Google Drive and Dropbox.

But what sets iScanner apart is that it helps you do much more than just document handling. For example, get an instant solution to math problems by pointing iScanner at them. Or use the app to measure the length of one object to calculate a room's total area.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars with more than 70 million downloads iScanner is the App Store's number one scanning app. Plus, major publications such as Gizmodo and 9to5Mac praised its AI-based object counting. News18 tells you why: "The feature comes with a wide use-case as it will prove to be useful in both day-to-day tasks, as well as in a commercial setting like inventory, merchandising, and more."

Send your iPhone's ability to solve daily problems skyrocketing. Get a lifetime subscription to iScanner for only $39.99 before our Back to Education promotion ends on August 24.