/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Deals

Donate to charity by purchasing the App Store's top scanning app

With iScanner, you'll have a powerful scanner that uses AI to perform various functions, including solving math problems.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Modern smartphones can be a blessing or a curse depending on how you use them. On one hand, social media and games can kill your productivity. But if you use your phone wisely, it could actually turn into a valuable learning tool, especially if you use it to learn new skills or streamline everyday tasks.

So why not reinvest in yourself using your mobile phone? For example, the iScanner app lets you replace your office scanner with an iPhone, allowing you to do business anywhere. During our Back to Education sale, which ends August 24, you can buy iScanner for $39.99. Plus, $0.50 of this purchase will go to charity. After purchasing, you'll receive an email to vote on a charity or school to receive your donation, and we'll announce the winner when the promotion ends!

iScanner is a powerful tool AI tool for iOS devices that can complete normal educational, business, and personal. For example, you can edit, sign, fax, and stamp documents. Or, you can scan multiple pages into a single document, making it valuable for students and teachers as well as small business professionals like lawyers, realtors, and accountants.

You can scan your photos and documents into various formats, such as JPG, TXT, or PDF. The iScanner app also uses OCR to recognize text within objects you scan and allows you to read QR codes with your phone's camera. When necessary, you can even blur sensitive elements for greater security.

Meanwhile, the document editor has noise-removing and color correction functions. iScanner's file manager is also highly secure; you can protect confidential data by using a PIN to lock them. And document sharing couldn't be easier. Just upload your scanned documents into your cloud accounts, such as Google Drive and Dropbox.

iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription

 $39.99 at StackSocial

But what sets iScanner apart is that it helps you do much more than just document handling. For example, get an instant solution to math problems by pointing iScanner at them. Or use the app to measure the length of one object to calculate a room's total area.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars with more than 70 million downloads iScanner is the App Store's number one scanning app. Plus, major publications such as Gizmodo and 9to5Mac praised its AI-based object counting. News18 tells you why: "The feature comes with a wide use-case as it will prove to be useful in both day-to-day tasks, as well as in a commercial setting like inventory, merchandising, and more."

Send your iPhone's ability to solve daily problems skyrocketing. Get a lifetime subscription to iScanner for only $39.99 before our Back to Education promotion ends on August 24.

More Stackcommerce Deals

Show Comments

Related

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
iphone-charging.jpg

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

iPhone
Samsung phone deal: Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299
1296x729-29

Samsung phone deal: Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299

Smartphones
The best iPhone deals available right now: July 2022
iphone 12 vs iphone 11 cnet.jpg

The best iPhone deals available right now: July 2022

iPhone