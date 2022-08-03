Learn ASL in 29 hours of highly-rated self-paced training for only $35

StackCommerce

While there are many tools to help us communicate better, there are a number of situations where people might find it useful to know American Sign Language. You may have family members, colleagues, or clients who are deaf or hard of hearing. In industries such as live event productions, it is often more effective to communicate non-verbally. While medical professionals may find it crucial to know at least rudimentary ASL.

Fortunately, you can learn American Sign Language fairly quickly and easily with The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle, and it is currently on sale for only $34.99. This bundle of 13 courses is spread across just 29 hours of self-paced training, and they will take you all the way from beginner to advanced ASL.

In "American Sign Language: Beginner" you'll learn the basic alphabet and how to use ASL in day-to-day situations. If you want to use ASL in the workplace, you can expand your vocabulary to include basic business-related expressions and terminology in "American Sign Language for Business: Beginner".

Dive deeper and get more practice with "ASL: Fingerspelling Exercises", "ASL: The Manual Alphabet" and "ASL: Everyday Phrases Set 1". You'll start learning how to make more complex sentences in "ASL: Pronouns + Vocab" and "ASL: Action Verb Sentences".

The "ASL: Animal & Number Sentences" course explains how to combine pronouns, verse, numbers, and animals to make complete sentences. This course is a student favorite, rated a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. Instructor Able Lingo has an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, himself. He's taught ASL to students around the world and is also fluent in English, Spanish and Indonesian.

When you're ready to move into more complex dialogues and answer questions, "Learn how to sign 24 family signs in ASL" teaches you more phrases, pronouns, and vocabulary, as does "ASL: Family & Adjectives with Q/A", "ASL: Colors & Nouns with Q/A" and "ASL: Personality Q&A". While "ASL: "How Are You?" + 30 Emotions" demonstrates emotion signs you can use for greater emphasis.

"ASL: Tom Loves Ruth" is another course rated 5 stars. You'll get to see ASL grammar rules applied as English sentences are translated into ASL and learn a lot of new useful vocabulary.

Learn how to comfortably communicate with those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Get The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle today while it's available for just $34.99.