Need a note-taking app? Agenda Premium 14 is 70% off

Every worthwhile project starts with a good idea. But as the cliche goes, the devil is in the details, and far too many big dreams fall apart when it's time to break them down into smaller tasks. Little things like effective note-taking can make a huge difference, and that's where Agenda 14 can help.
The more projects you're working on, the more Agenda can help. This note-taking software has been racking up solid ratings and reviews reviews with every iteration. For example, it has a 4.7 out of 5 on the App Store, and Paperless X says "It's great for anyone who wants to take dated, styled-text notes and chronologically track them."
Agenda 14 adds a lot of new features while keeping the fast, intuitive interface intact. If you've never used the app before, you can open it up and learn as you jot down notes. Let's say you're doing something as simple as a Christmas gift wish list. As you jot things down, you can add tags that make the list easy to find if you look up #christmas or a certain family member. What's more, you can add values to the tags and even color-code certain items if you want to organize your shopping by where certain items are on sale.
That's an example of what Agenda can do on an individual level, but it's much more powerful as a tool for collaboration. You can sync your notes through the cloud and add action items to your calendar apps as you go along. A timeline view lets everybody see the development of a project. The software's upgraded auto-completion features mean that more common tags and items can get typed out more quickly, leaving you more time to turn those notes into concrete actions.
Lifetime access to Agenda Premium 14 is now available on Mac and iOS for just $9.99 or 71% off the original MSRP, and it includes free upgrades for any improvements to Agenda in the coming year.