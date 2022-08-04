/>
Instantly match any color you like with this $84 mini color sensor

Matching colors perfectly once seemed impossible for DIYers, photographers, and design professionals, but not anymore.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Photographers, design pros, and DIYers are all too familiar with the sometimes insurmountable problem of trying to match an existing color perfectly. But there is no longer any need to drive yourself crazy using trial and error because you can now instantly match any color you see with the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2.

The pocket-sized Nix Mini has a sleek and sophisticated design. It can block ambient light and provide the most accurate readings with its calibrated light source. The device can scan all types of surfaces, such as painted walls, fabric, vinyl, leather, plastic, dyes, and much more.

Then simply use the Nix Digital app to instantly match the scan to HEX, CMYK, LAB, and sRGB codes for your websites or media. Or use the Nix Paints app if you want to employ the Photoshop eyedropper tool or to match exactly more than 100,000 paint colors from leading paint brands, such as Benjamin Moore, Sherwin Williams, and more. You can save favorite palettes to the apps and organize them for future reference. You can even share colors with customers, colleagues, and friends via email or social media.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

 $83.95 at Academy.zdnet

The Nix Mini's solid-state technology connects via Bluetooth and is powered by a rechargeable battery. A micro USB cable with all the standard plugs is included, as is free lifetime access to the iPhone and Android Nix Digital and Nix Paints apps.

It's no wonder everyone is raving about the convenient features of the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2. As CNET observes, "Nix comes precalibrated and doesn't require any work on your end." While Mashable advises, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

Start matching colors instantly and perfectly. Get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 now while it's on sale for just $83.95, a 15% discount off the regular $99 sticker price.

