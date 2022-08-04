Instantly match any color you like with this $84 mini color sensor

StackCommerce

Photographers, design pros, and DIYers are all too familiar with the sometimes insurmountable problem of trying to match an existing color perfectly. But there is no longer any need to drive yourself crazy using trial and error because you can now instantly match any color you see with the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2.

The pocket-sized Nix Mini has a sleek and sophisticated design. It can block ambient light and provide the most accurate readings with its calibrated light source. The device can scan all types of surfaces, such as painted walls, fabric, vinyl, leather, plastic, dyes, and much more.

Then simply use the Nix Digital app to instantly match the scan to HEX, CMYK, LAB, and sRGB codes for your websites or media. Or use the Nix Paints app if you want to employ the Photoshop eyedropper tool or to match exactly more than 100,000 paint colors from leading paint brands, such as Benjamin Moore, Sherwin Williams, and more. You can save favorite palettes to the apps and organize them for future reference. You can even share colors with customers, colleagues, and friends via email or social media.

The Nix Mini's solid-state technology connects via Bluetooth and is powered by a rechargeable battery. A micro USB cable with all the standard plugs is included, as is free lifetime access to the iPhone and Android Nix Digital and Nix Paints apps.

It's no wonder everyone is raving about the convenient features of the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2. As CNET observes, "Nix comes precalibrated and doesn't require any work on your end." While Mashable advises, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

The Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is available for $83.95, a 15% discount off the regular $99 price.