Wyze adds person detection to its camera lineup with free update

Wyze camera users know how annoying it can be to receive push alerts every single time the $20 camera detects motion . Sometimes it's a bug or a car driving by, other times it's a person or animal.

On Tuesday, Wyze Cam V2 and Wyze Cam Pan users can install a firmware update that adds Person Detection to the inexpensive home security cameras.

Once the update is installed, you'll need to go to the Account tab in the Wyze app, then select Wyze Service and enable person detection for each compatible camera in your account. After that, you can choose to receive push alerts only when a person is detected in the camera's field of view. The feature is powered by Xnor, a company that specializes in putting artificial intelligence on devices with low computing power, such as Wyze products.

I've been testing the new feature and have found it to be reliable and free of any false alerts. The events feed now has a toggle that lets you change between viewing all recorded clips, and only those with that contain a person. The filter makes it easy to bypass the videos you likely don't care about.

Today's free update adds a key feature to the home security cameras that is normally reserved for more expensive cameras. In addition to cameras, Wyze's product lineup includes smart light bulbs and motion and door/window sensors.