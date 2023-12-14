'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
You can tip your Amazon delivery drivers again - at no cost to you
Amazon is reviving an initiative to show its delivery drivers some gratitude and a little extra cash. For the second year in a row, saying "Alexa, thank my driver," will pass on your gratitude and, if they're one of the first two million to receive thanks this way, they'll also get $5 from Amazon.
Also: The 80+ best Amazon holiday deals: Bose, Apple, iRobot, Kindle, and more
Drivers are some of the unsung heroes each holiday season. They're a key part of the behind-the-scenes cogwheels that really keep the holidays going: from stockers to warehouse workers, to package sorters, they help keep a large segment of the economy running.
How to thank your Amazon delivery driver
To thank your delivery driver from an Echo device, like an Echo Dot or Echo Show, you can simply say "Alexa, thank my driver" and your voice assistant will let the driver of your most recent delivery know that you sent them a thank you. You can also ask Alexa to thank your driver from your smartphone, using the Amazon shopping or the Amazon Alexa app.
Also: How to turn your old electronics into Amazon gift cards
'Thank my driver' is only available for deliveries made within the past 14 days and only the first two million drivers to receive a thank you from a customer will also get $5 per token of gratitude, so get started thanking your driver. After that, you'll still be able to send your delivery drivers a gesture of gratitude through Amazon, but no money will be delivered.
How else can I thank all my delivery drivers?
There are many ways to show appreciation to those working hard during the holiday season.
Many people leave drivers snacks and refreshments on their porches as a token of gratitude. A simple basket with some water bottles, energy drinks, and some bagged snacks or protein bars for your drivers to choose from goes a long way.
Also: How an Amazon Prime membership can save you money on groceries
If you have a regular delivery driver, you could also prepare a small gift for them. Even a $5-$10 gift card for a store or coffeehouse could say thanks in a more meaningful way than an automated message.
Personally, I've seen some delivery drivers literally sprint from their truck and back during December, just so they can deliver every package on time. So if there's any way to show drivers appreciation during the busiest time of the year, I'm taking it.