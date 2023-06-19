Your next job interview could be with AI instead of a person

gremlin via Getty Images

It may sound like a strange Turing test -- wondering if the recruiter you're interacting with about a potential job position is a person or a bot. But a recent survey found that 43% of companies will use artificial intelligence (AI) to run their hiring interviews by 2024, with some having already adopted the practice.

If you're familiar with the power of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, you're likely aware that they can generate text for cover letters and resumes, and do so with ease. Simple prompts entered by the user result in consistently high-quality results within seconds, and users can even ask follow-up questions to edit or customize them to fit their needs.

A survey conducted by Resume Builder affirmed this by pointing out that 46% of job seekers reported using ChatGPT to write their resumes and cover letters. Also, 78% said they got a higher response from companies and an interview when they used job application materials created using ChatGPT.

Corporate recruiters aren't generally displeased with this decision, as reported by Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor, Stacie Haller. She says hiring managers have become so familiar with these documents that they can likely tell when ChatGPT writes a cover letter or resume.

"Job seekers who use ChatGPT for their cover letters and resumes are no different than those going to a resume-writing service or using readily available templates and online tools," Haller explained.

Not only do hiring managers seem to be accepting this practice, but some are embracing it, which can create new challenges for job seekers.

Experts estimate as many as 40% of corporate recruiters will use AI to run job interviews by 2024, with 15% relying solely on AI for all hiring decisions, from start to finish.

The use of AI will look different from one company to the next. AI-assisted interviews can be text questions or video interactions that are later assessed by a company staffer or reviewed by an AI algorithm. AIs can also evaluate a pool of candidates to pick out the strongest one after being trained on a library of qualifications.

AI-led interviews can feel stoic and automated, making it impossible for candidates to read facial cues for feedback, which can be challenging for job seekers. Experts recommend that candidates who interview with an AI conversational bot, whether through text or video, pretend they're talking to a human and practice extensively beforehand.