Zoom's Q3 revenue up 367% as demand shows no signs of slowing

Zoom's third quarter results crushed estimates and the company raised its outlook for fiscal 2021.

see also

Best video conferencing software for business

Best video conferencing software for business

We've gathered details about 10 leading services, all capable of providing high-quality video with collaboration tools.

Read More

Zoom Video Communications' third quarter revenue surged a whopping 367% from a year ago as the company now has 433,700 customers with more than 10 employees.

The company reported third quarter net income of $198.4 million, or 66 cents a share, on revenue of $777.2 million. Non-GAAP earnings for the third quarter were 99 cents a share.

Wall Street was expecting Zoom to report third quarter revenue of $694 million with non-GAAP earnings of 76 cents a share. 

For the fourth quarter, Zoom is projecting revenue between $806 million and $811 million with non-GAAP earnings of 77 cents a share to 79 cents a share.  For the fourth quarter, analysts were modeling revenue of $730 million and $2.4 billion for fiscal 2021.

Zoom sees strong demand ahead and said that revenue for fiscal 2021 will be between $2.57 billion and $2.58 billion.

CEO Eric Yuan said the company continued to strengthen its market position. "We aspire to provide the most innovative, secure, reliable, and high-quality communications platform to help people connect, collaborate, build and learn on Zoom," he said.

Zoom ended the quarter with $1.9 billion in cash and equivalents. Zoom reported 1,289 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue.

There were a few nits in the quarter. Notably, Zoom's gross profit in the third quarter was 66.7%, down from more than 80% pre-pandemic. Gross margins have taken a hit from cloud computing costs as Zoom scales its service and fell from 72.2% in the second quarter. In addition, Zoom's torrid growth from a year ago was only up 17% sequentially from the second. The sequential growth jump from the first to second quarters was 40%.

The company is aiming to leverage its momentum to become more of a platform and ecosystem. Last month at Zoomtopia, Zoom launched its platform play with Zoom for Apps, apps that are built into the video conferencing experience, an OnZoom, a marketplace for content creators. This year's Zoomtopia, which was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighted how Zoom has become the go-to platform for remote work and education. Zoom supports more than 3 trillion annualized meeting minutes, and sees well over 300 million daily meeting participants.  

Here's a quick look at Zoom's 2020:

Related Topics:

Cloud Smart Office Productivity Enterprise Software CXO

More from Larry Dignan

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3