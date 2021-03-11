Zuora rises as fiscal Q4 results top expectations, year outlook higher as well

Subscription billing software maker Zuora this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that topped analysts' expectations, an outlook for this quarter's revenue in line with consensus, and a forecast for year revenue higher than expected.

It was the fourth quarter in a row that Zuora's quarterly revenue has beaten expectations.

The report sent Zuora shares up about 2% in late trading.

CEO and founder Tien Tzuo called the quarter "a strong finish to the year."

Added Tzuo, "I'm incredibly proud of our employees for their execution - we innovated, we focused on our customers, and we continued to grow the business.

"Enterprises are coming to Zuora for our technology, expertise and partnerships, and we're helping them win in the Subscription Economy."

Revenue in the three months ended in December rose 13%, year over year, to $79.3 million, yielding a net loss of 2 cents a share.

Analysts had been modeling $76 million and a loss of 5 cents per share.

Zuora said its subscription revenue was up 19% in the quarter, at $65 million, and for the year it was up 17% at $242.3 million.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $78 million to $80 million, and net loss in a range of 3 cents to 4 cents. That compares to consensus for $79 million and a 4-cent loss per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in a range of $335 million to $337 million, and a net loss of 6 cents to 10 cents per share. That compares to consensus of $332.9 million and a 9-cent loss per share.