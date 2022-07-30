Best information technology bootcamps 2022

If you're interested in entering the technology workforce but can't (or don't want to) spend four years earning a degree, consider an information technology bootcamp.
Our listing of the best IT bootcamps offers options to suit different learning styles, budgets, time constraints, and career goals.
Explore our guide and find out if an information technology bootcamp might work for you.
The below bootcamps aren't ranked but listed alphabetically. Our list includes options for online and in-person learners, full- and part-time students, and those needing flexible schedules.
Our curated list of the best information technology bootcamps includes accurate data as of publication. But be sure to check the bootcamps' websites, terms, and conditions before applying.
Established in 2012, App Academy focuses on software engineering. Live and immersive instruction includes guided lectures, pair programming, and white-boarding. The program offers career and job placement services. On-campus learning takes place in San Francisco and New York City.
App Academy accepts applications from high school graduates aged 18 or older. Candidates complete logical reasoning, personality, and typing tests and a non-technical video interview. Admitted students complete technical learning challenges and join a cohort.
Codesmith offers immersive software engineering programs in New York and Los Angeles (currently online) or remotely. The curriculum covers full-stack software engineering, computer science, and machine learning through interactive lectures, pair programming, and projects.
Career services support student job hunting with workshops and online profile building. Applicants need a high school diploma. They complete an online application, an initial non-technical interview, and a technical interview with JavaScript coding challenges.
Flatiron School has offered programs in cybersecurity, data science, project design, and software engineering since 2012. Flatiron holds classes in Colorado Springs, Denver, New York, and online. Students receive career coaching up to 180 days post-graduation.
Intensive 15-week cohort-based programs include live-in-person or remote learning. Asynchronous, part-time options feature recorded lectures and virtual interaction.
Admission requires a written application, interview, and admissions test that assesses applicants' attention to detail, critical thinking, problem-solving, and ability to learn new information.
See our Flatiron School review for more details.
New York City-based Fullstack Academy offers interactive, project-based learning, along with a women- and nonbinary person-focused program and university partnerships.
Students can select coding, cybersecurity, data analytics, and project management bootcamps. Data analytics includes certifications in Tableau and AWS.
Applicants complete a 30-minute assessment and an interview. A career success team helps graduates find employment through workshops, networking events, and advising. Fullstack's hiring partners include Google, Spotify, Etsy, and American Express.
Founded in 2011, General Assembly offers multiple learning formats at its 30+ worldwide campuses and online.
Immersive bootcamp programs include data analytics, data science, digital marketing, software engineering, and user experience design. Online learning mirrors the workplace environment using Zoom and Slack and incorporates collaborative projects.
Career coaching and networking opportunities supplement hands-on training. Hiring partners include Microsoft, Google, Conde Nast, and VISA. Applicants for immersive programs complete an admissions assessment.
Hack Reactor's software engineering coding bootcamps teach JavaScript, communication skills, and how to work autonomously.
Programs feature live online classes that prepare graduates to immediately enter the workforce. Students attend lectures, work on projects, and create professional portfolios.
Career coaching offers help with building an online presence and interviewing. The admission process includes a non-technical assessment. Depending on the track, you also complete either a technical assessment prep course and two technical assessments or an admission interview.
Designed for working adults, Merit America's live online programs include IT support, Java development, and data analytics. Instructors use workplace platforms like Zoom, Slack, and Google Suite.
Enrollees pay nothing until they obtain post-graduation employment and exceed the program's income threshold.
Applicants must have a high school diploma, GED certificate, or associate degree. Bachelor's degree holders may apply if they earned the degree more than five years prior and earned less than $35,000 in the past year.
Springboard's project-based 100% online bootcamps provide training in data analytics, data science, machine learning, and software engineering. Additional tracks cover UI/UX design, UX, cyber security, and tech sales.
Springboard was founded in 2013 with an emphasis on career coaching and industry mentorship. The provider offers eligible students a guaranteed job in their field of study within six months or a full tuition refund.
Applicants complete an interview and skill survey and may need a bachelor's degree for admission to some tracks.
TrueCoders offers synchronous online programs in full-stack software engineering and web development. Students gain skills in JavaScript, CSS, HTML, SQL, and more through live sessions using Zoom and Slack and complete a final project.
Enrollees receive one-to-one tutoring and career services during their program and after graduation. Alumni work at employers that include Google, IBM, and Samsung. TrueCoders does not list admission requirements, but students complete a prep course before starting a program.
University of Washington's Professional & Continuing Education offers coding and financial technology (fintech) bootcamps. Enrollees gain marketable skills, career planning assistance, and portfolio development. Admission requires an interview and assessment.
Coding students focus on full-stack web development and can study online or attend class in-person in Bellevue (near Seattle) two evenings a week and on Saturdays.
The online fintech bootcamp offers project-based, live online classes covering programming, data analysis, and cryptocurrency and blockchain tools.
Bootcamp
Price
Length
Available formats
App Academy
$17,000-$22,000
16-48 weeks
Online part or full-time; on-campus full-time
Codesmith
$2,500 deposit + $17,000
12-38 weeks
Online full or part-time; on-campus full-time (temporarily remote)
Flatiron School
$500 deposit; $16,900
15-40 weeks
Online; on-campus; full-time; part-time
Fullstack Academy
$12,495-$18,910
10-28 weeks
Online; on-campus (temporarily remote); full-time; part-time
General Assembly
$2,800-$15,950
8-24 weeks
Online; on-campus; full-time; part-time
Hack Reactor
$17,980
12-36 weeks
Online; on-campus; part-time
Merit America
$5,700-$8,400
14-30 weeks
Online; part-time
Springboard
$6,000-$14,310
3-9 months
Online; self-paced
TrueCoders
$4,500
9 weeks to 6 months
Online; full-time or self-paced
University of Washington
$12,995
12-24 weeks
Online; on-campus; full-time; part-time
Now that you are ready to shop for an information technology bootcamp, consider these factors:
Different schools best serve different learners.
For example, if you cannot attend synchronous course elements due to your work schedule or responsibilities as a parent, you might want to attend Springboard's self-paced bootcamp.
If you want to specialize in cybersecurity in your future career, consider Flatiron School's cybersecurity course.
Choose this…
If you want…
App Academy
A comprehensive, immersive learning experience
Codesmith
Career training for a software engineering-focused career
Flatiron School
A variety of specialized career-training courses
Fullstack Academy
An experience focused on hard coding/full stack engineering skills
General Assembly
An instructor-led, structured experience
Hack Reactor
The greatest variety of financing and Scholarship options
Merit America
A job guarantee
Springboard
Committed mentors and career support
TrueCoders
The best bang for your buck
University of Washington
A rigorous, short-timeline experience
We aim to highlight reputable, respected, accessible, and valuable information technology bootcamps. ZDNet searched for programs offering a variety of tracks, a range of price points and payment options, and robust career-planning assistance.
For that matter, what are coding bootcamps? Information technology bootcamps, commonly known as coding bootcamps, offer accelerated, career-focused training that enrollees can complete in weeks. Learning happens online or in-person and typically follows an intensive format.
Many bootcamps offer part-time programs for working students. Bootcamp participants need focus and self-motivation to succeed.
Are coding bootcamps worth it? Bootcamps exist to teach the skills needed to land a job. While bootcamps don't confer degrees, some award certificates of completion. Programs may include industry certifications like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Tableau.
Employers hire bootcamp graduates as front-end and back-end developers, full-stack web developers, and software engineers.
Coding or information technology bootcamps provide training for software engineers and web developers and also branch into areas like data analysis, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and project design. Students hone skills in programming languages including JavaScript, Python, CSS, and HTML.