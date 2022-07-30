/>
Home Education Bootcamps

Best information technology bootcamps 2022

Information technology bootcamps provide faster and often less-pricey paths to tech positions in software engineering, full-stack web development, and more.
matthew-sweeney.jpg
Written by Maura Deering and  Matthew Sweeney, Contributing Writer on
Woman using a laptop while working from home. Soft light comes in through a nearby window.
Getty Images

If you're interested in entering the technology workforce but can't (or don't want to) spend four years earning a degree, consider an information technology bootcamp. 

Our listing of the best IT bootcamps offers options to suit different learning styles, budgets, time constraints, and career goals. 

Explore our guide and find out if an information technology bootcamp might work for you.

10 best information technology bootcamps in 2022: Our picks

The below bootcamps aren't ranked but listed alphabetically. Our list includes options for online and in-person learners, full- and part-time students, and those needing flexible schedules. 

Our curated list of the best information technology bootcamps includes accurate data as of publication. But be sure to check the bootcamps' websites, terms, and conditions before applying. 

1. App Academy

Best for an immersion experience
App academy logo over an image of students sitting in a circle with their laptops in front of them
  • Format: Online full- or part-time; on-campus, full-time
  • Length: 16-48 weeks 
  • Cost: $17,000-22,000
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; deferred; income share agreement

Established in 2012, App Academy focuses on software engineering. Live and immersive instruction includes guided lectures, pair programming, and white-boarding. The program offers career and job placement services. On-campus learning takes place in San Francisco and New York City.

App Academy accepts applications from high school graduates aged 18 or older. Candidates complete logical reasoning, personality, and typing tests and a non-technical video interview. Admitted students complete technical learning challenges and join a cohort.

Pros

  • Strong emphasis on full-stack programming skills
  • App Academy Open offers free services along with the paid bootcamp

Cons

  • 50-60-hour weekly commitment requirement
  • Few lectures; less instructor-driven
View now at App Academy

2. Codesmith

Best for software engineering emphasis
A word cloud with the names of various programming languages.
  • Format: Online full- or part-time; on-campus, full-time (temporarily remote)
  • Length: 12-38 weeks
  • Cost: $2,500 deposit + $17,450
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; month-to-month; loan financing; scholarships

Codesmith offers immersive software engineering programs in New York and Los Angeles (currently online) or remotely. The curriculum covers full-stack software engineering, computer science, and machine learning through interactive lectures, pair programming, and projects.

Career services support student job hunting with workshops and online profile building. Applicants need a high school diploma. They complete an online application, an initial non-technical interview, and a technical interview with JavaScript coding challenges.

Pros

  • Modest price tag and flexible payment options, with scholarships
  • Job placement support for graduates, including weekly check-ins 
  • In-person and online prep courses

Cons

  • Difficult admissions process
  • No self-paced option
  • Narrower focus on JavaScript
View now at https://www.codesmith.io/

3. Flatiron School

Best for specialized career training
flatiron-2.png
Flatiron School
  • Format: Online; on-campus; full-time; part-time
  • Length: 15-40 weeks
  • Cost: $16,900
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; month-to-month; loan financing; scholarships

Flatiron School has offered programs in cybersecurity, data science, project design, and software engineering since 2012. Flatiron holds classes in Colorado Springs, Denver, New York, and online. Students receive career coaching up to 180 days post-graduation. 

Intensive 15-week cohort-based programs include live-in-person or remote learning. Asynchronous, part-time options feature recorded lectures and virtual interaction.    

Admission requires a written application, interview, and admissions test that assesses applicants' attention to detail, critical thinking, problem-solving, and ability to learn new information.

See our Flatiron School review for more details.

Pros

  • Specialized bootcamp courses for cybersecurity, product design, and data science
  • Free bootcamp prep workshops 

Cons

  • Not a good fit for novices
  • Competitive admissions process
View now at Flatiron School

4. Fullstack Academy

Best for coding hard skills
image.jpg
  • Format: Online; on-campus (temporarily remote); full-time; part-time
  • Length: 10-28 weeks
  • Cost: $12,495-$18,910
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; scholarships

New York City-based Fullstack Academy offers interactive, project-based learning, along with a women- and nonbinary person-focused program and university partnerships. 

Students can select coding, cybersecurity, data analytics, and project management bootcamps. Data analytics includes certifications in Tableau and AWS.

Applicants complete a 30-minute assessment and an interview. A career success team helps graduates find employment through workshops, networking events, and advising. Fullstack's hiring partners include Google, Spotify, Etsy, and American Express. 

Pros

  • Project-based structure makes creating a solid portfolio easier
  • Scholarships for women and veterans
  • Project management bootcamp for developing business skills

Cons

  • Intensive admissions process
  • No job guarantee
  • Fewer flexible payment options
View now at Fullstack Academy

5. General Assembly

Best for instructor-led structure
general-assembly.jpg
General Assembly
  • Format: Online; on-campus; full-time; part-time
  • Length: 8-24 weeks
  • Cost: $2,800-$15,950
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; installment plans; loan financing

Founded in 2011, General Assembly offers multiple learning formats at its 30+ worldwide campuses and online.

Immersive bootcamp programs include data analytics, data science, digital marketing, software engineering, and user experience design. Online learning mirrors the workplace environment using Zoom and Slack and incorporates collaborative projects. 

Career coaching and networking opportunities supplement hands-on training. Hiring partners include Microsoft, Google, Conde Nast, and VISA. Applicants for immersive programs complete an admissions assessment. 

Pros

  • Curriculum is created and updated in-house
  • More emphasis on synchronous lectures

Cons

  • Fewer free course options
  • Large classroom sizes
View now at General Assembly

6. Hack Reactor

Best for financing options
  • Format: Online; full-time; part-time
  • Length: 12-36 weeks
  • Cost: $17,980
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; split payment; Income Sharing Agreement; loan financing; scholarships

Hack Reactor's software engineering coding bootcamps teach JavaScript, communication skills, and how to work autonomously. 

Programs feature live online classes that prepare graduates to immediately enter the workforce. Students attend lectures, work on projects, and create professional portfolios.

Career coaching offers help with building an online presence and interviewing. The admission process includes a non-technical assessment. Depending on the track, you also complete either a technical assessment prep course and two technical assessments or an admission interview.

Pros

  • More flexible payment options, including scholarships
  • Synchronous lectures
  • Strong emphasis on hard skills

Cons

  • Difficult admissions process
  • Intensive curriculum
  • No self-paced track
View now at Hack Reactor

7. Merit America

Best for job placement support
woman looking at code on a computer
Shutterstock / Africa Studio
  • Format: Online; part-time
  • Length: 14-30 weeks
  • Cost: $5,700-$8,400
  • Financing options: Income share agreement

Designed for working adults, Merit America's live online programs include IT support, Java development, and data analytics. Instructors use workplace platforms like Zoom, Slack, and Google Suite. 

Enrollees pay nothing until they obtain post-graduation employment and exceed the program's income threshold.

Applicants must have a high school diploma, GED certificate, or associate degree. Bachelor's degree holders may apply if they earned the degree more than five years prior and earned less than $35,000 in the past year. 

Pros

  • Good for coders with moderate experience
  • Cost-effective, with a job placement guarantee
  • Nonprofit organization committed to learner experience

Cons

  • No full-time or self-paced options
  • Fewer course options; more limited scope
View now at Merit America

8. Springboard

Best for career mentoring
Handsome young male software developer programming codes while working from home
Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • Format: Online; self-paced
  • Length: Three to nine months 
  • Cost: $6,000-$14,310
  • Financing options: Upfront discounted payment; month-to-month; deferred plan; loan financing

Springboard's project-based 100% online bootcamps provide training in data analytics, data science, machine learning, and software engineering. Additional tracks cover UI/UX design, UX, cyber security, and tech sales. 

Springboard was founded in 2013 with an emphasis on career coaching and industry mentorship. The provider offers eligible students a guaranteed job in their field of study within six months or a full tuition refund. 

Applicants complete an interview and skill survey and may need a bachelor's degree for admission to some tracks.

Pros

  • Light weekly work commitment of 15-20 hours
  • Looser structure with no lectures
  • Dedicated mentorship and job services

Cons

  • Not a good choice for learners who prefer structure
  • No professors
View now at Springboard

9. TrueCoders

Best for the price
zd-coding-ebook.jpg
  • Format: Online; full-time or self-paced
  • Length: Nine weeks to six months
  • Cost: $4,500
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; income share agreement; loan financing

TrueCoders offers synchronous online programs in full-stack software engineering and web development. Students gain skills in JavaScript, CSS, HTML, SQL, and more through live sessions using Zoom and Slack and complete a final project.

Enrollees receive one-to-one tutoring and career services during their program and after graduation. Alumni work at employers that include Google, IBM, and Samsung. TrueCoders does not list admission requirements, but students complete a prep course before starting a program. 

Pros

  • Low cost
  • Provides working knowledge of networking, cybersecurity, and full-stack programming
  • One-on-one instructor support for full-time option

Cons

  • The full-time option is relatively short
  • Challenging curriculum
  • 40-50 hour/week time commitment for full-time option
View now at TrueCoders

10. University of Washington

Best for rigorous, fast-paced curriculum
  • Format: Online; on-campus; full-time; part-time
  • Length: 12-24 weeks
  • Cost: $12,995
  • Financing options: Upfront payment; payment plans

University of Washington's Professional & Continuing Education offers coding and financial technology (fintech) bootcamps. Enrollees gain marketable skills, career planning assistance, and portfolio development. Admission requires an interview and assessment. 

Coding students focus on full-stack web development and can study online or attend class in-person in Bellevue (near Seattle) two evenings a week and on Saturdays. 

The online fintech bootcamp offers project-based, live online classes covering programming, data analysis, and cryptocurrency and blockchain tools.

Pros

  • Graduates receive a certificate from the school's Technology and Leadership Center
  • University of Washington is an accredited institution
  • Rigorous, immersive instruction in both online and on-campus options

Cons

  • No self-paced option
  • No job placement guarantee
View now at University of Washington

SEE: The best university coding bootcamps

How do these information technology bootcamps compare?

Bootcamp

Price

Length

Available formats

App Academy

$17,000-$22,000

16-48 weeks

Online part or full-time; on-campus full-time

Codesmith

$2,500 deposit + $17,000

12-38 weeks

Online full or part-time; on-campus full-time (temporarily remote)

Flatiron School

$500 deposit; $16,900

15-40 weeks

Online; on-campus; full-time; part-time

Fullstack Academy

$12,495-$18,910

10-28 weeks

Online; on-campus (temporarily remote); full-time; part-time

General Assembly

$2,800-$15,950

8-24 weeks

Online; on-campus; full-time; part-time

Hack Reactor

$17,980

12-36 weeks

Online; on-campus; part-time

Merit America

$5,700-$8,400

14-30 weeks

Online; part-time

Springboard

$6,000-$14,310

3-9 months

Online; self-paced

TrueCoders

$4,500

9 weeks to 6 months

Online; full-time or self-paced

University of Washington

$12,995

12-24 weeks

Online; on-campus; full-time; part-time

Which information technology bootcamp is right for you?

Now that you are ready to shop for an information technology bootcamp, consider these factors:

  • Your experience level in IT/coding
  • Your budget
  • Your timeline from beginning to your first IT job

Different schools best serve different learners.

For example, if you cannot attend synchronous course elements due to your work schedule or responsibilities as a parent, you might want to attend Springboard's self-paced bootcamp. 

If you want to specialize in cybersecurity in your future career, consider Flatiron School's cybersecurity course.

Choose this… 

If you want…

App Academy

A comprehensive, immersive learning experience

Codesmith

Career training for a software engineering-focused career

Flatiron School

A variety of specialized career-training courses

Fullstack Academy

An experience focused on hard coding/full stack engineering skills

General Assembly

An instructor-led, structured experience

Hack Reactor

The greatest variety of financing and Scholarship options

Merit America

A job guarantee

Springboard

Committed mentors and career support

TrueCoders

The best bang for your buck

University of Washington

A rigorous, short-timeline experience

How did we choose these bootcamps?

We aim to highlight reputable, respected, accessible, and valuable information technology bootcamps. ZDNet searched for programs offering a variety of tracks, a range of price points and payment options, and robust career-planning assistance. 

What's an information technology bootcamp?

For that matter, what are coding bootcamps? Information technology bootcamps, commonly known as coding bootcamps, offer accelerated, career-focused training that enrollees can complete in weeks. Learning happens online or in-person and typically follows an intensive format. 

Many bootcamps offer part-time programs for working students. Bootcamp participants need focus and self-motivation to succeed. 

Why should I enroll in an IT bootcamp?

Are coding bootcamps worth it? Bootcamps exist to teach the skills needed to land a job. While bootcamps don't confer degrees, some award certificates of completion. Programs may include industry certifications like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Tableau. 

Employers hire bootcamp graduates as front-end and back-end developers, full-stack web developers, and software engineers. 

What other types of coding bootcamps can I enroll in?

Coding or information technology bootcamps provide training for software engineers and web developers and also branch into areas like data analysis, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and project design. Students hone skills in programming languages including JavaScript, Python, CSS, and HTML.  

