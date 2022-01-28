Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn Python, JavaScript, database programming and more in 2022 with these $21 courses

It can be quicker, easier, and a lot more affordable to learn programming skills than you might imagine.

The tech industry is constantly in need of talent, and top companies are willing to pay a pretty penny to find it. But if you're afraid that learning how to program is too difficult or takes too long, you'll be happy to find just how quickly you can pick it up with the Ultimate Programming Bundle. And it's super affordable at the moment, on sale for just $20.99. 

Python is one of the easiest and most popular programming languages to learn — it can even be taught to middle schoolers!. Now you can learn it from scratch in the "Python Crash Course." You'll start with the basics and move right along from the Python command line through data types, docstrings, and more.

The better your skills, the higher your job prospects will be, and the "JavaScript Crash Course" will teach you JavaScript from scratch, introduce you to React, and show you how to build a website using ReactJS. Database skills are also in great demand, and you can expand on your new skill set with "Programming and Database Diploma Level 3." You'll learn how to make simple databases, use query language and various database technologies to run web applications.

All of these courses are offered by Alpha Academy, one of the best platforms in the e-learning marketplace. Students have shown their satisfaction by awarding it an instructor rating of 4.2 out of 5. The courses are all accredited by the Continuing Professional Development (CDP) Service, whose certification is recognized by all market sectors, so they will be very impressive on your resume.

You'll have access to all of these courses for an entire year, on both desktop and mobile, so you can make progress from wherever you happen to have internet. 

Don't pass up this chance to quickly and easily learn programming skills. Get The Ultimate Programming Bundle now while it's available for only $20.99. 

The Ultimate Programming Bundle

$20.99 at ZDNet Academy

