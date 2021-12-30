Create a custom tech career path from scratch for $40 with CompTIA

StackCommerce

You actually don't need any kind of tech experience in order to train for a well-paid tech career. But whether you do or not, you can create a custom career path from scratch with the 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle, and it's on sale right now during our Cyber Week Sale for only $39.20 with coupon code CYBER20.

Total novices can jump right in with "CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61)", it starts with basic computer literacy and takes you all the way to entry-level IT skills. If you have the least bit of experience with computers, the comprehensive "CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002)" course will get you up to speed. You can actually start applying for well-paid tech positions with just this one certification, then advance whenever you're ready by taking the next course.

Anyone who has been using computers for a while can just go ahead and start with "CompTIA Accelerated A+ Core (220-1001)" and "CompTIA Accelerated A+ Core (220-1002)". There is a "CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)" to certify experienced project managers.

Already have some IT skills? Learn in-demand cloud skills in "CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)" and the ever-useful Linux in "CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)". If you want an elite cybersecurity position, start with "CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)" or the quicker "CompTIA Network+ (N10-007): Accelerated", because at least one of them is required for "CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)" and "CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)". But they'll also qualify you for "CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)".

Move on to the highest tier of cybersecurity positions with "CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)", which covers network security, or "CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)" to learn about penetration testing and ethical hacking. The final "CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)" will turn you into an expert on cryptographic concepts, risk management, and much more.

Verified purchasers rave about this bundle. Like many others, Luis C. gave it 5 stars, explaining:

Good learning material. The videos can be played on my phone and the courses list off what has been watched. I also like that you can change the speeds that they playback.

