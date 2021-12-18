Get a small collectible toy Lamborghini and the chance to win an actual Lambo with this deal from MrBeast

StackCommerce

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2021 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Yes, you can get a Lamborghini for $35; the question is, exactly what kind of Lambo it will turn out to be. But that's part of the fun when you get to purchase this MrBeast + MSCHF Everyone Gets A Car deal.

Everyone will get a 1/64 scale diecast collectible toy Lamborghini, so your $35 will be well-spent no matter what. But the excitement comes from the chance you get for every purchase to win a bigger Lambo.

In addition to the collectibles, 2,500 winners will receive a 1/24 scale remote-control Lamborghini, 250 purchasers will get rideable battery-powered models for kids, four lucky people will win a pre-owned Lamborghini Gallardos worth over $100,000.00, and the grand prize winner gets a pre-owned Lamborghini Aventador Coupe valued at more than $250,000.

So you know you'll be getting something wonderful; you just won't know exactly how wonderful until you get your package. And now that you know how much fun it is to get surprises delivered to your door, you should take a look at the Gadget Discover Club.

This promotion is brought to you by MrBeast and MSCHF. American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is a philanthropic entrepreneur who has accumulated over 75 million subscribers. His Squid Games video has gone mega-viral. Next-gen street artist MSCHF has been compared to icons Banksy and Warhol, with mashups of products and experiences that run the gamut from art, culture, social commentary and luxury fashion.

Since we are working with MSCHF directly, we are exclusively the only seller authorized to offer this product and make the opportunity available. So you won't see it anywhere else. If you want a Lamborghini, now's the time to get it, one way or another.

Don't miss this chance to win a real Lamborghini; get MrBeast + MSCHF Everyone Gets A Car today for just $35.