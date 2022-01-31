Why you can trust ZDNet
Kickstart your photography career for $40

Curious about photography? Learn the entire process of creating professional photographs, from planning a photoshoot and scouting locations to getting the most out of your editing software.

If you've always wanted to learn how to take great photos, The Complete Award-Winning Luminar AI Bundle is hard to beat. Not only does it offer an entire lifestyle photography course, but it also includes a lifetime license to award-winning AI-powered imaging software and numerous templates. Best of all, it's currently available for only $39.99.

Luminar AI can be used as a plugin for Lightroom and Photoshop or as a standalone app, but all of its AI tools can only be found exclusively in Luminar. Its adjustable features allow you to complete routine tasks without all of the repetitiveness of manual editing. For instance, you can copy your edits from one photo then apply them to a whole series of images.

There are AI tools for landscapes, faces, skin, and more. And there's no real learning curve; just look at a short introduction then dive right in. The software will analyze your imported images and suggest adjustable preset templates that were created by professional photographers to help you get started with your editing. It's no wonder Luminar AI has won a whole slew of awards over the years, including the 2021 Red Dot Award for outstanding interface design. The app also has an "Excellent" rating on Trustpilot, with 4.7 out of 5 stars from user reviews.

The bundle also includes 10 templates for black and white portraits ranging from Movie Classics to Matte Black and Colorize. There are an additional 12 landscape templates and 10 travel photo templates, as well.

Powerful editing software will amount to nothing if your actual photography skills aren't up to snuff, but that's where the "Learn Lifestyle Photography eCourse" comes into play. Taught by a professional photograph team consisting of husband and wife, Chelle and Dan, you'll learn skills ranging from planning your photoshoot to editing in post. They also share dozens of practical tips on posing, location scouting, storytelling, self-portraits, and much more. These tips are universal, whether you're shooting on the ground or capturing breathtaking aerial footage from the skies.

Don't pass up this chance to get a photography class, AI image software, and templates to streamline your editing workflow. Get the Complete Award-Winning Luminar Bundle today for just $39.99, or 82% off.

