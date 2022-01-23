Get lifetime access new books, language learning, and online security for $170

StackCommerce

While social distancing may be making life more difficult in some ways, there's no reason you can't find ways to benefit long-term, and there's no better example than The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle featuring Rosetta Stone.

Spending more time at home doesn't mean you can't carry out your resolutions to improve your life in 2022. For instance, you can have quick and easy self-paced training to start a whole new career as a well-paid Python programmer. And while you may not necessarily have more time for leisure reading, you can certainly keep up with professional advancement and other helpful books. All you need is short periods of time to consume concise audio or text micro books that have been synthesized from the originals from The 12min Premium Micro Book Library. They cover a vast range of topics such as productivity, finance, health, and more.

Now that remote work is more widely accepted, you may eventually get to work from foreign locations. While that could be amazing to experience, you may find yourself prohibited from accessing some of your favorite content or, worse, exposed to danger from using public WiFi more often. Powerful VPN protection is an absolute must, and KeepSolid VPN has over 400 blazing fast servers in 80 locations that will protect you from hackers and malware with military-grade encryption, a zero-log policy, and a kill switch.

You'll enjoy working in foreign locations a lot more if you know at least some of the native languages and Rosetta Stone makes that a breeze. Leading organizations such as NASA have been using it for over 25 years, because it not only teaches you to read, write, speak and understand all of its 24 languages, it offers an advanced speech engine to help you achieve a native accent. The Wall Street Journal said, "Rosetta Stone...may be the next best thing to living in a country."

And now you can get lifetime access to all 24 of those languages, to learn as many as you like, whenever you please. You simply can't beat that.

Don't pass up this chance to have a lifetime of increased productivity. Get The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone today while it's an extra 15% off the sale price with coupon code LEARN10NOW and you only have to pay $169.15.

Prices subject to change.