Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Get lifetime access new books, language learning, and online security for $170

Social distancing may be limiting activities, but it doesn't have to stop you from having a lifetime of increased protection and productivity.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

While social distancing may be making life more difficult in some ways, there's no reason you can't find ways to benefit long-term, and there's no better example than The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle featuring Rosetta Stone.

Spending more time at home doesn't mean you can't carry out your resolutions to improve your life in 2022. For instance, you can have quick and easy self-paced training to start a whole new career as a well-paid Python programmer. And while you may not necessarily have more time for leisure reading, you can certainly keep up with professional advancement and other helpful books. All you need is short periods of time to consume concise audio or text micro books that have been synthesized from the originals from The 12min Premium Micro Book Library. They cover a vast range of topics such as productivity, finance, health, and more.

Now that remote work is more widely accepted, you may eventually get to work from foreign locations. While that could be amazing to experience, you may find yourself prohibited from accessing some of your favorite content or, worse, exposed to danger from using public WiFi more often. Powerful VPN protection is an absolute must, and KeepSolid VPN has over 400 blazing fast servers in 80 locations that will protect you from hackers and malware with military-grade encryption, a zero-log policy, and a kill switch.

You'll enjoy working in foreign locations a lot more if you know at least some of the native languages and Rosetta Stone makes that a breeze. Leading organizations such as NASA have been using it for over 25 years, because it not only teaches you to read, write, speak and understand all of its 24 languages, it offers an advanced speech engine to help you achieve a native accent. The Wall Street Journal said, "Rosetta Stone...may be the next best thing to living in a country."

And now you can get lifetime access to all 24 of those languages, to learn as many as you like, whenever you please. You simply can't beat that.

Don't pass up this chance to have a lifetime of increased productivity. Get The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone today while it's an extra 15% off the sale price with coupon code LEARN10NOW and you only have to pay $169.15.

Prices subject to change.

The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone

$199 at ZDNet Academy

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related