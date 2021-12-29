Learn artificial intelligence, machine learning, Python and more for under $30

StackCommerce

It's no secret that tech jobs tend to be very well-paid. However, some are more lucrative than others, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, data science, and more. But you can learn even those skills without any previous tech experience with The Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle.

Complete novices can start with the easiest programming language in "Python Basic and Advanced Functions". Or they can go straight to "Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners". Instructor John Bura's game development studio, Mammoth Interactive, produces games for Android, iOS, XBOX 360, and much more.

Send your career skyrocketing with the certification you can earn from what crowd favorite "Machine Learning and Data Science Developer Certification Program" will teach you. Students rated it 4.6 stars out of 5. Then master the critical frameworks of deep learning for Python Data Science in "Tensorflow and Keras Masterclass For Machine Learning and AI in Python".

After you've developed a firm foundation with Python, you'll be ready for the intermediate level classes, such as "Deep Learning with Python", the real-world exercises of "Complete Machine Learning & Data Science with Python | A-Z", "Machine Learning with Python" and "Python Data Analysis & Visualization". Then get additional Python practice in "Create an Image Detection App from Scratch using Machine Learning".

"Machine Learning with R" uses a practical approach to teaching you AI with the language most used for data analysis by statisticians and data miners. Then "Harness the Power of the H2O Framework For Machine Learning in R" takes you deeper.

Tech skills are very well-suited to remote work, so there's never been a better time to learn them. But if you'll be seeing prospective employers on your webcam more often than not, then you'll want to add a bit of flair to your video interactions to make sure you stand out among the competition.

