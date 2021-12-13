Save an extra 20% off these comprehensive Raspberry Pi and Arduino courses

StackCommerce

The saying "If you want it done right, do it yourself" is something that the DIY engineer community quite literally lives by. Sure, smart home integration, with popular platforms like Alexa and Google Home, is more popular than ever, but there's a satisfaction that comes from setting up your own home security system or LED controller that can't be replicated from an out-of-the-box set of hardware.

It's for that reason that DIY engineers spend hours poring the internet for coding guides, and even more time undergoing trial and error. However, with the 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle featuring nine lifetime courses from Edouard Renard, you'll discover all the skills and knowledge necessary to bring your own projects to life. Right now, these comprehensive courses are on sale for $31.97 when you use the Green Monday coupon code GREEN20 at checkout.

If you're new to DIY engineering, there are three courses you can focus on that cover Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and ROS2 respectively. For instance, "Raspberry Pi for Beginners" provides hands-on guidance, so you won't have to search for code on the web the hard way. This includes how to code in Python, create your own web server, and control hardware components. By the end of the course, you'll even know how to create your own surveillance and alarm system. Meanwhile, advanced courses include practical dives into Python, C++, and the Linux command line.

As mentioned before, every course in this bundle is led by Edouard Renard, a software engineer and entrepreneur who co-founded a robotics startup in 2016. Now, he's sharing his experience, and years of trial and error, in step-by-step guides that will save you time and effort.

So whether you're looking to give your entire home a smart LED makeover, or if you just want fun projects to tinker with over the holidays, these nine courses by Eduoard Renard offer plenty of content to keep you busy. Grab them now for just $31.97 with GREEN20.