Get this 6-axis mini robot arm professional kit while it's more than $100 off

The holidays will be here before you know it, and now you have a chance to get the perfect gift for that special someone on your list who happens to be a robotics enthusiast...even if that happens to be you! The WLKATA Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm Professional Kit has everything you need, including tools, a guide, and a Bluetooth controller.

The kit is pre-assembled, so it's ready to use right out the box. The unit is very compact, weighing about the same as a laptop. The hardware is based on an Arduino control board and allows expandable interfaces. You can learn more about Arduino and Raspberry Pi with these project-based courses if you like.

This mini robot arm has omnidirectional movement, with a 3D space that allows it to turn and tilt. It's extremely precise, the repeated positioning accuracy of 0.2mm is perfect for light-duty tasks or educational purposes. It also features a 6-axis freedom of movement that is ideal for industrial and production line scenarios.

The Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm can be controlled by various methods, including computers, mobile phones, an app, and the Mirobot Bluetooth robot controller. The external interfaces allow direct communication with the robot through Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth, and RS485 protocol. The Mirobot Bluetooth controller is designed to function just like an actual industrial robot pendant, and it's an excellent way for beginners to learn how to control the Mirobot.

For free access to the updated Mirobot Education Resource, you can check both the Github community and WLKATA. There, you will find the source code, tutorials, models, and DIY guidance.

Don't miss this chance to build a mini-robot device; get the WLKATA Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm Professional Kit now while it's available for $1539.99, an 8% discount off the normal MSRP of $1690.