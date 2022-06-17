If quarantine taught us anything, it is the importance of knowing how to shop wisely online. Even as life adjusts to a new normal, the benefits of online shopping are with us for all-time. It's made easier by the sheer number of businesses that have adjusted their sales models to include online orders for curbside and delivery service.
However, you may not be saving as much as you could. With the best credit cards for online shopping, there are exclusive rewards and savings that you can use when shopping online.
If you fancy yourself as an online shopping enthusiast, then you'll want to take note of these best credit cards to help you and your family find the best shopping deals online.
Product
APR (variable)
Recommended Credit
Annual fee
Chase Freedom Flex Credit Card
0% for first 15 months; 15.74% to 24.49% thereafter
Good, Excellent
$0
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
14.99% to 22.99%
Excellent
$0
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card
14.74% to 24.74%
Good, Excellent
$0
Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card
16.74% to 23.74%
Good, Excellent
$95
Discover it Cash Back
0% for first 15 months; 12.74% to 23.74% thereafter
Fair, Good, Excellent
$0
The Chase Freedom Flex Credit Card receives our top pick for the best credit card for online shopping. New cardholders enjoy a bonus of $200 after just $500 in purchases within your first three months, a reasonable minimum for your welcome reward. There is a 0% introductory APR that lasts the first 15 months, plus no annual fee to eat up your extra cash. You also receive 5% cash back on gas station purchases if you spend $6,000 within the first year of having the card. From there, the rewards do not stop.
You can receive 5% cashback, up to $1,500 quarterly, on combined purchases in your activated bonus categories. Categories can include grocery stores or online retailers, allowing you to save where you spend the most. You also receive 3% on dining and takeout, plus your drugstore purchases. If you have a trip coming up, there is 5% cashback when you book through Chase. All other purchases earn 1% cashback with rewards that never expire. You can even link your Amazon account to instantly redeem your cashback rewards.
Pros:
Cons:
The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card starts off strong, giving you a $100 gift card immediately upon approval. You will need a Prime membership to receive the best rewards, including 5% back on your Amazon transactions, both online and in-store. Are you a fan of Whole Foods? This card rewards you there, as well, with 5% cashback on your Whole Foods Market purchases. From there, restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores all give 2% cashback, with 1% back on utilities, ridesharing services, and all other purchases.
With the Amazon Prime Rewards card, you can receive 10% back on certain products when you use the Prime Card Bonus, an extra feature that spotlights certain categories or products each month for extra savings. When it comes time to pay it all off, you have time. Amazon offers customers the option to substitute their 5% cashback rate for an introductory 0% APR for the first six to 18 months on purchases of at least $50. When the promo APR period ends, the card reverts to one of the most competitive APRs on our list, at just 14.99% to start.
Pros:
Cons:
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card prioritizes flexibility, giving you the option to choose which categories will give you the most earnings. Your chosen category gives you 3% cash back, the highest cashback rate of any purchases you make with your card, in whichever category you choose, up to $2,500. It is an added flexibility that is missing from most cards, allowing you to take control of both your spending and your rewards.
You will also earn 2% cashback at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, up to $2,500, before changing to 1% cashback. You will also earn 1% cashback on all other purchases. There is a $200 online cash rewards bonus offer to get you started. Plus, there is an introductory 0% APR lasting 15 billing cycles. There is no annual fee, either, with a competitive APR.
Pros:
Cons:
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card begins with 60,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 within the first three months of having the card. If redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards, it equals $750 toward travel for an added boost. Other travel purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards earn 5x the points, plus there is an additional $50 Annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit that you can use to save some extra money. Another perk is 2x the cashback on other travel purchased with your card.
Additional rewards include 3x the points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services. You also earn 3x the points on online grocery orders, although Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs like Costco are exempt. There is an annual fee, and the starting APR is a bit higher than the others on our list, but the rewards are generous after you sign up for the card.
Pros:
Cons:
The Discover it Cash Back Credit Card is all about cashback matching. You have to activate each category, but once you do that, Discover will match every dollar you charge to your card for the first full 12 months that you have the card. Regular rewards include 5% cashback based on rotating categories. For 2022, this includes places like Target from April to June, PayPal from July through September, and Amazon from October to December.
Other categories include grocery stores, restaurants, and gas stations, taking care of your daily needs. From there, your other purchases earn an automatic 1% cashback rewards rate. As an added perk, this card skips the annual fee and instead rewards you with a 0% introductory APR for balance transfers for the first 15 months.
Pros:
Cons:
In our search for the best online shopping credit cards, we consider a number of factors.
APR: The interest rate, or APR, determines how much interest you will pay on each purchase. The lower the APR, the more money you will save on interest.
Rewards: There are many rewards that you could earn, from cash back to statement credits and exclusive perks and experiences.
Introductory offer: Many credit cards entice new customers with attractive introductory offers, like a low APR or special rewards that accompany a certain threshold of purchases.
Credit score: Your credit score is a major factor in whether you are approved for a credit card or not. Credit card providers generally look for good to excellent credit, although there are many credit cards for bad credit.
Fees: Credit card fees can vary significantly, so it is best to look for a credit card that charges no fees, like those with no annual fee or foreign transaction fees.
Credit cards can begin to blur together after a while, so we offer our expert suggestions to help you find the right online shopping credit card for your specific needs and preferences.
Product
If you...
Chase Freedom Flex Credit Card
Want freedom with rotating rewards
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
Shop at Amazon and Whole Foods
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card
Want control over your spending categories
Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card
Buy your groceries online
Discover it Cash Back
Like having different rewards
There are many reasons why a credit card for online shopping is important. Depending on the card you choose, you stand to benefit from competitive APRs, excellent rewards, low fees, and exclusive access to sales and other events. Credit cards for online shopping are made to benefit the regular shopper, so you can count your earnings even while you spend.
Several of your favorite retailers likely offer a store card, but not all credit cards may be best suited toward online shopping. Some of our favorite picks for online shopping credit cards include Amazon, Macy's, Costco, Target, and Walmart.
Based on our in-depth study, the best credit card for online shopping is the Chase Freedom Flex℠ with a generous introductory offer, competitive APR, no annual fee, and a reasonable credit threshold.
There are several alternative credit cards for online shopping that may fit your needs. These are some of the cards that almost made our list of the best online shopping credit cards.
While shopping for credit cards, consider our picks for the best credit cards for groceries, the best store cards for shoppers, and the best rewards credit cards.