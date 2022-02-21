Best metal credit card 2022: Cold hard cash cards

Metal credit cards have a lot of advantages.

Most credit cards are standard -- they are not always fun, but rather boring pieces of plastic that can bend and break over time. Metal credit cards, instead, are a new way to preserve your finances while adding a little style to your pocket. They have the same thickness as plastic cards, but they are understandably heavier. They are also far more durable than plastic and last longer.

If you are looking for a metal credit card, these are the best ones.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card Best for Amazon shoppers Card Highlights Intro Bonus $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval APR14.24% to 22.24% Variable Recommended Credit N/A Reward Rates 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*

2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*

1% back on all other purchases* Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR14.24% to 22.24% Variable Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees None Rewards & Redemption Details 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*

2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*

1% back on all other purchases* The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card comes with a ton of generous rewards. There is an introductory 14.24% to 22.24% variable APR to get you started. Beyond that, the general rewards include several ways to earn credit card perks, such as 5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases when you have an eligible Prime membership. There is also 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores and 1% back on all other purchases, including utilities and rideshare services. Certain products may also be eligible for discounts of 10% or more as a Prime member exclusive. There is also no annual credit card fee and no foreign transaction fees. Cardholders also get access to other perks, like travel and emergency assistance, reimbursement for lost luggage, travel accident insurance, and baggage delay insurance. For road warriors, there is roadside dispatch, along with auto rental collision damage waiver, purchase protection, and extended warranty protection. Pros No annual or foreign transaction fees

Exclusive Amazon rewards

Instant gift card offer Cons Must be an Amazon Prime member

No cash back on intro APR purchases

No access to Chase Ultimate Rewards

American Express Platinum Card® Write a relevant subhed specific to the card (like "best for small businesses") See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. APRSee Pay Over Time APR Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.

Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel. Annual Fee$695 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.

Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel. If you are a big spender, the American Express Platinum Card® will reward you with tons of points, cashback, and extra rewards. To start, receive 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases within the first six months. There is also a $200 hotel credit in statement credits each year that applies to certain prepaid hotel stays, as well as access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection that includes 1,400 airport lounges in 650 cities found in 140 countries. For your everyday rewards, Amex gives a monthly credit of $15 in Uber Cash that applies to both rides and Eats orders. Shop at Walmart, and receive a free Walmart+ membership when you pay with your Amex, amounting to $155 each year in savings. There is also up to $300 back on Equinox and Equinox+ memberships and $100 in annual Shop Saks statement credits to go toward your retail therapy. The rewards don't stop there. There is also up to $20 back monthly for streaming services like Peacock, Audible, and SiriusXM. In addition to a $200 airline fee credit, American Express will add up to $179 annually in CLEAR Credit. Pros Intro offer

Bonus categories

Can choose card style Cons Very high annual fee

Hard to track rewards

Good credit required Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards credit card Best for food and dining Card Highlights Intro Bonus $300 after you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services

Earn 3% at grocery stores

Earn 1% on all other purchases Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee None for balances transferred at the Transfer APR. Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services

Earn 3% at grocery stores

Earn 1% on all other purchases The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards credit card is a reasonable pick for average spenders looking for extra dining and entertainment rewards. You can receive unlimited 4% cashback on all of your restaurant, entertainment and eligible streaming purchases. There is also 3% cashback on grocery stores purchases with a flat 1% for all other purchases. Upon account opening, you can earn a one-time cash bonus of $300 when you spend $3,000 within the first three months of opening the account. The APR is kept simple with one of three options: 15.99%, 20.99% or 23.99%. There is an annual fee, but it is cheaper than American Express with a cost of less than $100. There are no transaction fees, nor any transfer fee and Capital One does not charge for foreign transactions, making it a fantastic option for the world traveler. Other perks include complimentary 24/7 concierge and travel services with additional warranty protection on eligible items that are purchased with your credit card. When you are ready to redeem your rewards, PayPal is an option. Pros Fantastic dining and entertainment benefits

No foreign transaction fees

Flexible rewards redemption Cons Excellent credit required

No intro APR

Annual fee

Capital One Venture Rewards credit card Best for globetrotters Card Highlights Intro Bonus Enjoy a one-time bonus of 60,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $600 in travel APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options

Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options

Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. With the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, you can earn five miles for every dollar spent on hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel, plus unlimited 2 miles for every dollar spent. Upon account opening, Capital One will welcome you with 60,000 bonus miles after $3,000 on purchases spent within your first three months of having the card. Just like the Savor card, there is an annual fee but no foreign transaction fees. Miles can be redeemed via Capital One Travel with the option for reimbursement on past travel purchases. If you use Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, there is also a credit of up to $100 for your travels. Pros Intro bonus

Elevated rewards

No foreign transaction fees Cons High annual fee

Excellent credit required

Best for globetrotters and not occasional travel

Chase Sapphire Preferred card Best introductory perks Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

3x on dining.

2x on all other travel purchases, plus more. Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees $0 Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Rewards & Redemption Details 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

3x on dining.

2x on all other travel purchases, plus more. The Chase Sapphire Preferred card brings 60,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 within the first 3 months of having your account. It is a reward worth $750 you can spend when redeeming through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Booking through Chase Ultimate Rewards also brings 5x the total points on travel, excluding hotel purchases qualifying for the $50 Anniversary Hotel Credit. Dining out will earn you restaurant points with 3x the rewards, whether you are eating out or staying in at home. Travel purchases booked without Chase Ultimate Rewards offer 2x the points while shopping at certain stores or using your card to purchase streaming services could earn you 3x the points. There is also one point for every dollar spent on other purchases. Capital One will track your rewards and offer an anniversary bonus totaling 10% of the previous year's purchases through the Pay Yourself Back program. Cardholders also have the option to break up payments of $100 or more in fixed monthly payments. Pros Great dining and travel rewards

Introductory offer for bonus points

Transfer partners Cons Must book through Chase for best rewards

No intro APR

Annual fee

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express® card Best for frequent Marriott guests See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases on the Card within the first 3 months. APR15.74%-24.74% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program.

3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines.

2 points on all other eligible purchases. Annual Fee$450 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program.

3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines.

2 points on all other eligible purchases. American Express rewards you handsomely with travel perks if you are a Marriott customer. You can earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points when you spend $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. During the first six months, you can earn up to $200 in statement credits on eligible purchases, plus $300 in annual statement credits when you make purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels. There are 6x the times on Marriott Bonvoy bookings and 3x the points on dining, including takeout and delivery, for those meals on the road. Your flights earn you 3x the points on flights, with 2x the points on all other eligible purchases. American Express will award a free night annually that you can use to treat yourself to a one-night stay at your favorite Marriott hotel. You can also earn a $100 credit and a special rate for a two-night stay at either The Ritz-Carlton or St. Regis Pros Intro offer

2-night hotel credit

Marriott Elite program Cons Annual fee

No intro APR

Limited Elite status Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

How did we choose these metal cards? With so many metal credit cards out there, there are a few ways to find the best metal credit cards for you. Fees : Credit cards often come with certain fees, such as an annual membership fee or foreign transaction fees when you use your card abroad. Be sure to review the fee schedule before committing to a card.

: Credit cards often come with certain fees, such as an annual membership fee or foreign transaction fees when you use your card abroad. Be sure to review the fee schedule before committing to a card. Intro bonus : Many metal credit cards will offer an introductory offer as an extra incentive for you to sign up. This could include extra points or cashback, in addition to exclusive perks like travel or hotels.



: Many metal credit cards will offer an introductory offer as an extra incentive for you to sign up. This could include extra points or cashback, in addition to exclusive perks like travel or hotels. APR : The APR you receive determines how much interest you will pay for your purchases. It can vary considerably and is heavily based on the health of your credit history.



: The APR you receive determines how much interest you will pay for your purchases. It can vary considerably and is heavily based on the health of your credit history. Credit Score: Your credit score is a major factor in whether you are approved for a credit card and what APR you receive. Be sure to check your credit score before applying so you can choose the cards most likely to give you approval, as well as the best rates.

ZDNet can help you find the right credit card for your needs.

Which is the right metal card for you? It can be confusing with so many metal credit cards to choose from. These are our expert recommendations from the ZDNet editorial team to help you find the best metal credit card for you. Choose this product... If you... Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Are an Amazon Prime member American Express Platinum Card® Want premium travel perks and lounge access Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Are a social butterfly Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Are a road warrior wanting travel benefits Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Want sign-up perks Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express® Card Are a frequent Marriott guest

What is a metal credit card? Metal credit cards work exactly like plastic credit cards, but they are usually made from stainless steel or titanium.

Are metal credit cards better than plastic credit cards? Metal credit cards can be better than plastic credit cards because they last longer and are harder to misplace given their heavier weight. Some of the best credit cards of 2022 are made of metal, including some of those included here.

What is the best metal credit card? The best metal credit card depends on your specific needs. While some are designed to provide fantastic introductory rewards, others may focus on cashback, bonus points, or even travel miles based on your spending.