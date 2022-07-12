Traveling is stressful enough without worrying about whether you have the right travel insurance. It's something that is easy to forego in the rush and excitement of a trip, and yet, travel insurance can end up saving you thousands of dollars if something goes wrong.
Whether you are traveling for work or have simply caught the travel bug, these are the best credit cards for travel insurance before you embark on your voyage.
With the Chase Sapphire Reserve Credit Card, you begin earning right away with 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of having the card. If you redeem your points through Chase Ultimate Rewards, it is the equivalent of $900 toward travel. After you spend your first $300 each year, you earn 5x the total points on flights, 10x the total points on hotels and car rentals, and 3x the points on your other travel. If you like eating out, this card is great, too, because you earn 3x the points on dining at restaurants, whether you are dining out, ordering in, or opting for takeout. All other purchases earn one point per dollar.
Chase also offers a few extra perks, like Pay Yourself BackSM, where you can redeem your points for 50% more when you trade them in for statement credits and use them for rotating categories. At the end of each year, Chase gives you an annual travel credit of up to $300. There are no foreign transaction fees, but many other fees with a $550 annual fee that is typical of American Express but not so much with other credit cards.
Pros:
Cons:
The Chase Freedom Unlimited Credit Card gives you a $200 bonus and 5% cash back on gas station purchases when you spend $500 in purchases, up to $6,000, within your first three months of having the card. There is also 5% back on travel when you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards. There are other ways to earn, too. You can receive 3% on dining, including takeout and delivery, as well as drug store purchases. Your other purchases receive 1.5% back.
There is also an introductory offer with a 0% intro APR for your first 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers. Afterwards, it goes to a competitive APR, especially when compared to the others on our list. You can skip the annual fee, too, so you can spend your money where it counts.
Pros:
Cons:
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card is stacked with rewards, giving you some of the best and most competitive rewards for travel credit cards. When you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months, you receive 60,000 bonus points. If you redeem them through Chase Ultimate Rewards, it is the equivalent of $750 toward travel. Chase will also reward you with up to $50 in statement credits each year when you book your hotels through Chase Ultimate Rewards.
You can also earn 5x the travel points when you book through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Dining rewards earn you 3x the dining points, including takeout and delivery purchases. You also earn 3x the points on your online grocery purchases, but this excludes certain popular retailers, such as Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs like Costco.
There are 3x the points on certain streaming services, 2x points on your other travel purchases, and one point per dollar on all of your other purchases. At the end of the year, Chase gives you a special reward in the form of 10% back on your total annual purchases in bonus points.
Pros:
Cons:
The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is our pick for travel insurance's best business credit card. The rewards are handsome, too, with 100,000 bonus points when you spend $15,000 in purchases within the first three months of having the card. If you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards, you receive 25% more in bonus points.
Chase also rewards you for purchases in certain categories, like shipping, advertising, travel, internet and phone, with 3x the points on your purchases each year. From there, you earn unlimited 1x per dollar spent. There is no expiration date, either, so you can take your time redeeming them as long as you have the card.
Pros:
Cons:
The Platinum Card® from American Express might have a steep annual fee, but the rewards are still impressive. After you spend your first $6,000 in purchases, you receive 150,000 Membership Rewards® Points. There are other travel benefits, too, like a $200 Hotel Credit when you book through American Express Travel and pay in advance. You can also receive a $200 hotel credit when you book prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or a minimum two-night The Hotel Collection booking through American Express Travel. Amex rewards you while you are traveling, too, with access to over 1,400 airport lounges in 650 cities and 140 countries.
There is a $200 airline fee credit, plus $189 back on your CLEAR® membership annually. Beyond your travel benefits, American Express gives you a $300 statement credit for Equinox fitness and $100 when you shop at Saks Fifth Avenue. Other rewards include a $155 Walmart+ credit, a $200 Uber Cash credit with a $20 annual bonus, and a $240 Digital Entertainment Credit toward entertainment services like Audible, Disney+, and Hulu.
Pros:
Cons:
We consider several factors when determining the best credit cards for travel insurance.
Before you commit to a new credit card, we recommend that you carefully review the terms and conditions to ensure that your chosen credit card is the best for you.
To help you determine the best credit card for travel insurance, we offer these considerations so you can find the right card for your future travels.
Choose this travel insurance credit card...
If you...
Chase Sapphire Reserve Credit Card
Want the overall best protections
Chase Freedom Unlimited Credit Card
Don't want to waste money on an annual fee
Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card
Do not mind an annual fee but do not want to spend a ton either
Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
Want travel perks for your small business
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Want travel perks for your Amex
If you are a regular traveler, travel insurance can help you secure both your trip and belongings while you are away from home.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited Credit Card has the lowest starting APR at 16.49% with an exclusive introductory offer that includes a 0% APR for the first 15 months.
