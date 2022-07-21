The Instacart Mastercard, issued by Chase, is now available to consumers

Chase and Instacart announced Thursday the launch of the Instacart Mastercard. The new credit card offers cardholders 5% cash back on Instacart purchases made at more than 800 national, regional and local retail brands. The card features no annual fee.
For a limited time, the first 10,000 consumers who are approved for the card will instantly get a $200 Instacart gift card, plus one year of Instacart+.
Following the first 10,000 cardholders, new cardholders will earn an automatic $100 Instacart credit and one free year of Instacart+.
Instacart+ benefits include free delivery on orders over a certain size, reduced Instacart service fees, credit back on eligible pickup orders, and other exclusive benefits.
In addition to the Instacart rewards and welcome bonus, the card earns:
1% on all other purchases
Cash back isn't capped, so cardholders are free to earn as much as they can. Rewards can be redeemed for either statement credits or be deposited directly into a bank account. Eventually cardholders will also be able to use them to fund Instacart purchases. There is no minimum redemption requirement.
On top of all of that, the Instacart Mastercard comes with a surprising number of shopping and travel protections for a no annual fee credit card:
If you don't already have a credit card that earns on necessary purchases like gas and groceries, you could do worse than the Instacart Mastercard. Especially for consumers who are already taking advantage of the grocery delivery service.