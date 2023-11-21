'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This $29 Baseus 65W 4-port charging station is a deal you shouldn't miss
A lot of chargers you buy connect direct to the mains outlet, but there are times when this isn't convenient and people end up using extension cords to bring the charger to a better spot.
But why not buy a charger with its own extension cord?
This is exactly what the Baseus 65W 4-port charging station offers.
What you have here is an 65W USB charger that features two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. Using a single USB-C port, this charger can output 65W, enough to keep a modern laptop topped up and running, and this can fully charge a 13-inch MaBook Pro in less than two hours.
However, if you have multiple devices, you can use all four ports and still get a decent output from this charger.
And all you take up is one power outlet.
Baseus 65W 4-port charging station tech specs:
- Input: AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz, 1.5A Max (worldwide power version perfect for travel)
- Type-C1/Type-C2 Output: 5V/9V/12V/15V⎓3A; 20V⎓3.25A
- USB1 Output: 5V/1.0A
- USB2 Output: 5V/9V/12V/20V⎓3A
- Dimensions: 2.57 x 1.58 x 1.45in
- Weight: 15.2 ounces
- AC Cord Length: 5ft
This charger also uses gallium nitride (GaN) transistor technology, as opposed to the older silicon tech, and this upgrade not only allows thos charger to be smaller than traditional 65W chargers, but also run cooler and use less power.
A win-win!
And finally, this charger comes attached to a 5-foot AC cord, which means that you're not tied to having this charger stuck on a wall somewhere, and can choose a spot for it on a desk, nightstand, or just about anywhere.
A great charger, and in this Black Friday deal, you can pick it up for an unbeatable price.