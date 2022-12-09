'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
We have only a few weeks before we down tools and enjoy the holidays, and if you aren't quite ready yet when it comes to gifts, you still have some time to take advantage of site-wide sales offered by various retailers.
Coming up is Best Buy, which has launched its 3-Day sale, ending Sunday. One of our top picks in the sale is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus, a 16" FHD gaming laptop. Normally set with an RRP of around $1650, you can save $450 (27% off), bringing the cost down to just under $1200.
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus offers users a 16" Full HD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics, and 512GB SSD storage. However, Best Buy has many other options if the ASUS ROG Zephyrus isn't what you're looking for in a gaming machine.
Best Buy also has a selection of gaming monitors and accessories you may be interested in, including:
You can check out more options at Best Buy. Keep in mind that the sale ends Sunday and once products are gone, they are gone.
If you're on the hunt for last-minute gifts, smart home products, or tech accessories before holiday celebrations begin, ZDNET has compiled a Holiday Gift Guide for 2022. We've found everything from laptops and tablets to the best gifts to give for under $25.