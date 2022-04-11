Best Mother's Day 2022 tech gifts: Top gadgets for mom

Mother's Day is an excellent time of year, but sometimes finding the right gift can be challenging. But don't worry; if your mom loves tech, this guide has you covered. We've reviewed a range of gifts suitable for any tech-loving guardian, from deep tissue massage guns to automated garden weeding robots.

Tile Pro Best for moms who lose their keys a lot Amazon Features: Water resistance: IP67

Finding Range: Up to 400 ft.

Battery: Up to one year This Bluetooth tracking tile was picked over competitors based on its effective range, quality, and cost. It can still be challenging to keep track of physical possessions in the digital age. With the Tile Pro, you can chip your bag, purse, or other gear and never worry about losing or misplacing it. Consider the ZDNet review of the best Bluetooth trackers for a broader look at these devices. Although slightly larger than some competitors, the Tile Pro offers a greater than average range and works with both IOS and Android devices. Pros: An impressive range of 400ft

Water-resistance rating of IP67

Compatible with both Android and iOS Cons: Larger than some alternatives

Higher cost than some competitors

Some customers have reported issues with the app

Nespresso Vertuo by De'Longhi Best for moms who love their coffee and espresso Amazon Features: Water tank capacity: 37 oz

Capsule container capacity: 8

Coffee sizes: 5oz, 8oz, 14oz

Bluetooth connectivity: yes The Nespresso Vertuo was chosen for its quality coffee, brewing features, price point, and focus on recyclability. This Bluetooth-connected one-touch coffee brewing system offers quality coffee and expresso with minimal effort. Beverages can be specified in multiple sizes, and the device has a water tank capable of holding up to 37 oz. Capsule beverage systems have grown increasingly common, and they come with pros and cons. Thankfully, although it uses proprietary capsules, this system also has 100% recyclable capsules. Simply sign up for the free Nespresso recycling program, and you can recycle your Nespresso capsules. Pros: Smaller form factor than earlier models

Can brew coffee and expresso up to 17 oz

Bluetooth connectivity Cons: Pods are more expensive than some competitors

It doesn't allow third-party pods

Kindle Paperwhite Best for book lovers on the go Amazon Features: Display: 6.8", 300 PPI

Internal storage: 8GB

Wi-Fi: 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz

Waterproofing: IPX8

Generation: 11th What could make a book lover happier than a personal library that can fit in their jacket pocket? E-readers are available in many styles and brands, but Kindle still boasts one of the best. The Kindle Paperwhite was chosen for its quality reading experience and convenience. These devices dispense with standard tablet features in favor of being purely a digital reading device, and the sacrifice is worth it. Screen and font technologies make reading on these devices far less straining on the eyes than on many phone and tablet screens. Pros: Uses optimized font technology

Water resistance Cons: Lacks many tablet features

No immersion reading mode

Tertill Garden Weeding Robot Best for the gardener who's tired of weeding Amazon Features: Power source: Solar

Height: 4.75"

Diameter: 8.5"

Weight: 2.7lbs. The Tertill Garden Weeding Robot is a unique product that offers a futuristic level of garden luxury. This solar-powered device can run mostly autonomously outside while cutting up weeds in your garden bed. Special stakes are included to place around your plants to show the robot which plants to avoid. This garden robot was chosen for its novel utility and the remarkable convenience it aims to provide. Although its price point is high, there's little else on the market of this nature, and automated weeding would be a boon for nearly any Gardner. Pros: Solar-powered

Weather-resistant Cons: Limited range

Limited app functionality

Theragun Prime Best for moms who need muscle pain relief Amazon Features: Power: Battery powered

Speed: 1,750 rpm to 2,400 rpm (5-speed range)

Motor: QX65 with "Quietforce" technology

Battery life: 120 minutes Deep tissue massage guns can provide a remarkable sensation and relaxation to aching muscles. With as many models out there as there are prices, the Theragun Prime is our top choice. It's part of the fourth generation of Theragun massage guns. Its main impressive features are that it's quiet, has five built-in speeds (from 1,750 rpm to 2,400 rpm), and comes with four closed-cell foam massage gun attachment heads. At $249, the Theragun Prime is pricey, but it's well worth the price. Pros: Much quiter than previous models

Five speed settings

Includes multiple massage heads Cons: Expensive

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Best for moms who need a portable laptop Image: Microsoft Features: Resolution: 2880 x1920

Processor: 4.8 GHz i7

Ram: 16GB LPDDR4

Hard drive: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe

Wireless type: 802.11ax When it comes to choosing the best 2-in-1 laptops, there are many to consider. The surface pro leans more into a tablet than a laptop, as it needs a keyboard accessory to convert. Even then, the surface maintains more of a tablet-style feel than a laptop. This device can deliver a remarkable level of power and quality for a tablet-first design for those who prefer that. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 was selected based on its ability to deliver a full Windows 11 experience in tablet form while converting somewhat into a laptop format. The price of these models is relatively steep but brings a host of remarkable features. Microsoft has kept this device cutting edge from the i7 processor to the 16GB of LPDDR4 ram. Pros: Designed with windows 11 in mind

120 Hz display

2 USB-C ports with thunderbolt Cons: More expensive than alternatives

No USB-A ports

Keyboard base and other accessories are sold separately

Apple Watch SE Best for moms who put their health and fitness first Amazon Features: Compatible devices: iPhone

Screen size: 40 millimeters

OS: WatchOS

Extra features: activity tracker, GPS, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, voice control The Apple Watch Se is one of the newer apple watches. One of its goals is to be more affordable while still delivering excellent quality and features. The SE has earned itself a midrange location regarding price and features on the Apple Watch spectrum. One of the high-end features lacking in the SE version is ECG functionality. Although restricted to iPhone and costlier than off-brand competitors, the Apple Watch SE was selected as one of the best smartwatches and as the best value Apple Watch. While you can find smartwatches for much cheaper, they're unlikely to deliver this level of quality and features. Pros: 50-meter water resistance

Quality health and activity monitoring

Less expensive than other Apple Watches Cons: ECG is not included in this model

Only compatible with iPhone

The screen is not always on

Amazon Echo Show 8 Best smart speaker for moms who also want a digital frame Features: Screen: 8.0" with 1280 x 800 resolution

Speakers: 2 x 2.0"

Camera: 13MP with auto-framing

Dimensions: 7.9"W x 5.4"H x 3.9"D This is the latest version of Amazon's Echo Show. It's perhaps one of the best gifts you could get a mom now because they can use it to keep in touch with friends and family during the pandemic. You can accept their video calls either another Echo Show or the Amazon Alexa app. Also: Best smart displays This model checks about every box they'd want for a smart display. It has Amazon's Alexa assistant built-in, so it works with smart devices like the Ring Video Doorbell. It also has an 8-inch HD screen with 1280 x 800-pixel resolution, a 13MP auto-framing video camera, and a built-in stereo sound with two 2-inch speakers. If mom is nervous about letting Amazon have a camera and a mic in their home, they can disconnect the two far-field mics with the press of a button, plus the camera comes with a shutter. Oh, and this Echo Show doubles as a digital photo frame! Mom can load up their favorite family photos and set them to rotate. Here is a support page that explains how. Pros: Has built-in Alexa

Great for video calls with family

13MP auto-framing video camera

Doubles as a digital photo frame Cons: Not the cheapest Echo in Amazon's lineup

Martha Stewart Wine Club Best for moms who enjoy a glass of wine to relax Features: Exclusive access to Martha's serving, pairing, and entertaining suggestions

A Tasting Note Guide that includes in-depth writeups of each wine in your shipment

A free Connoisseur's Deluxe 7-Piece Lever Pull Corkscrew Set (valued at $59.95) in your second shipment.

Free surprise wine accessory gifts included with select shipments

Free Delivery on all shipments What mom would say no to a monthly delivery of wine, hand-picked by the ever-chic Martha Stewart? This food subscription box works just like you'd expect, although everyone's first box is identical (a mix of red and white wine). From the second one on, deliveries are customizable and can include all reds, all whites, or a mix. You can pick a half or full case of wine for mom to receive every six or eight weeks, respectively. It's $50 for six weeks and $90 for eight weeks. (Each bottle works out to be less than $8.) Mom will also get tips on proper serving techniques and pairing choices with each case of wine. Pros: Special introductory price of only $7.49 per bottle

Drink wine hand-picked by Martha

Has red, white, and mix wine options

Cons: No non-alcoholic wine options

TCL 6-Series TV with built-in Roku Best for moms who love to binge-watch their shows Hardware specifications Screen size: 55 inches

Display type: QLED

Image aspect ratio: 16:9

Model year: 2020

Refresh rate: 120 hertz

Resolution: 4K

HDMI ports: 4 Let's face it: We're all home watching TV right now. And a newer, bigger TV would make an excellent Mother's Day gift. Even better, if you get a model with built-in Fire TV or Roku, then you won't need to get mom a set-top box or streaming media player to go with it. This TCL 6-Series TV runs Roku's TV operating system. The latest version of the TCL 6-Series has even better image quality than its predecessor, too, offering improved color and full-array local dimming. It's hands-down the best affordable 4K TV. Pros: Comes with built-in Roku

Sharp 4K QLED display Cons: Model is going on two years old

MasterClass subscription Best for moms that want to learn a new skill Features: Starting at $15 per month (billed annually) for all classes and sessions

Unlimited access to 150+ instructors. New classes added every month

Watch on desktop, TV, or mobile device

Can download and watch offline (select plans) MasterClass is a popular subscription service offering streamed instruction from world-renowned experts in their fields, whether it's cooking with Gordon Ramsay or acting with Natalie Portman. Does your mom ever talk about wanting to pick up a new hobby or learn a new skill? Then this service is for them. Each class includes around 20 video lessons that are 10 minutes long on average, along with an in-depth workbook. You also get access to MasterClass' smartphone and TV apps, offline lessons, members-only newsletter, and community of members around the globe. Pros: A range of categories available, from food to science and tech

A unique idea that is useful for growing both personally and professionally Cons: Only digit, no in-person classes

Eufy Robovac 11S Max Best for moms who need a break from vacuuming Features: Dimensions: 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inches

Weight: 5.73 lbs

Runtime: 100 minutes

Suction power: 1300Pa

Special features: BoostIQ Technology Here's a cleaning machine that proves you don't need to blow your budget to purchase a solid gift for your mom. This robot vacuum cleaner costs $159, and it cleans floors effectively -- especially hardwood bare floors. Our sister site, CNET, said it removed an average of 71% of test sand. Overall, it will clean your mom's space well, leaving almost no spots untouched. The Eufy is also self-charging, so there's no need to worry about battery life. Yes, there's plenty of robot vacuums out there with more bells and whistles, but this does the job and makes mom's life easier. Pros: Inexpensive intro to robot vacuums

Self-charging Cons: No mop function

Tushy Spa bidet Best for the mom who has everything Features: Optimized pressure + angle control for a targeted spray on your pooper

Includes everything for an easy install

Requires no electricity or additional plumbing

Automatic self-cleaning nozzle Come on, wouldn't mom love a bidet, especially if they've had trouble locating toilet paper during the pandemic? We rounded up some of the more premium bidet toilet seat models here: Also: Best bidet toilet seats However, in the $150 and under space, you'll find mechanical products that do not require an electrical outlet, such as the Tushy, the Clearrear, Luxe Bidet, and the incredibly fast-selling Tibbers on Amazon. All of these use the same basic design. We prefer models where you can adjust the nozzle positioning. Tushy's Spa model can even tap into the hot water supply of your sink to mix with cold water to provide a warm spray. Pros: Easy install in 10.6 minutes or less

Universal fit on almost any toilet with adjustable seat fasteners

Temperature control from cool to warm water for a comfortable clean Cons: Some moms might think: "A bidet, seriously?" But, hey, it'll be a good laugh!

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Best for the mom who deserves to be spoiled Features: Comes with... Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in Fuchsia/Nickel

Flyaway attachment

Gentle air attachment

Styling concentrator

Paddle Brush

Wide-tooth comb

Diffuser Dyson's iconic hair dryer -- usually priced around $400 -- ain't cheap, but it's the pinnacle of hair dryer technology. It features a custom brushless motor that's light and quiet, and it generates a very strong airflow through the signature Dyson hollow tube that passes for the hair dryer's head. The Supersonic has a number of other luxuries as well -- all the nozzle attachments are magnetic, and it has sensors that monitor the exit temperature and adjusts it to keep mom's hair safe. Pros: Most innovative hairdryer you could own (or gift someone)

Dyson brand is world-renowned

Five styling attachments. Including the new Flyaway attachment. Cons: So expensive for a hairdryer

Apple AirPods Pro Best for the mom who loves to listen to podcasts Features: Noise canclling (Active): Yes

Connection type: Wireless

Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth

Water0resistant: Yes

Built-in microphone: Yes

Carrying Case: Yes

Headphone fit: In-Ear

Battery life: 4.5 hours

Works with: Siri

Ear tip sizes included: Large, medium, small Moms want to tune out sometimes -- now more than ever if they're stuck at home 24/7 with wild children who are out of school and making all sorts of noise and chaos in the house. Be an angel and give the gift of silence, in the form of headphones with noise cancellation. Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market right now, and the newer AirPods Pro up the ante with improved bass performance, effective noise cancellation, and excellent call quality. Plus, they're a lot less noticeable than over-ear headphones. Pros: AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing the world around you

They're sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort Cons: Work best for those in the Apple ecoystem

Expensive for earbuds

Fujifilm Instax 300 camera Best for analog moms Features:

Automatic extending 95mm f14 lens with two focus zones (0.9 to 3m and 3m to infinity)

Optical viewfinder.

Battery: Four size AA 1.5 V alkaline batteries

Dimensions (not including protrusions): 6.6 x 3.7 x 4.7 inches

Picture size: 62mm× 99mm, close-up lens for shots up to 40cm from the subject.

Shutter release - Programmed electronic shutter release: 1/64 sec - 1/200 sec

Fill-in flash: Flash-on button While smartphones are extremely useful for taking photos on the move, if your mom enjoys the look of slightly over-exposed stills from the 80s and 90s, then the Fujifilm INSTAX 300 could be a great gift for Mother's Day. It is beloved by many celebrities and is often pictured in the hands of the Kardashians on their hit TV show. It gives that Polaroid-look while the camera itself is lightweight and stunning. This kit includes an extending 95mm f14 lens, a viewfinder, a camera case, and two sets of film. Pros: Polaroid-style photography in the modern era

Record memories at parties and other fun gatherings

The close-up lens even makes talking selfies easy

It features an automatic flash for low light shooting and a focal zoom dial

This wide instant camera is easy and fun for everyone to use and it makes an ideal gift Cons: Works with Fujifilm Instax Wide Film only

When is Mother's Day? For 2022, Mother's Day in the U.S. is on Sunday, May 8th. In the U.S., Mother's Day is always on the second Sunday of May.

What makes a good Mother's Day gift? Knowing what your mother enjoys and how she likes to spend her time is often the key to finding the right Mother's Day gift. For instance, moms who love tech and reading might enjoy a Kindle Paperwhite. In contrast, moms who prefer to spend their time in the garden might like a Tertill Garden Weeding Robot.

How is Mother's Day celebrated? There are many ways to celebrate Mother's Day. Some of the more popular ideas include making them breakfast in bed, cooking them a meal, spending time with them, and giving them gifts.

How did we choose these Mother's Day tech gift ideas? Categories were chosen to represent various lifestyles, hobbies, and interests. Individual gift ideas were selected within these categories based on relative cost, customer review ratings, and features. A range of price points was chosen to encourage a broader selection of potential gift ideas.

Are there alternative gifts worth considering? There are many gifts beyond what has been discussed here that could bring your mother joy this year. Yet, due to limited space and the need to keep decision-making manageable, not everything can make it onto our best Mother's Day tech gifts list. Still, despite not making it into our final twelve, the below gifts can also be quality Mother's Day gifts for the right mom:



