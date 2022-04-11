Best Mother's Day 2022 tech gifts: Top gadgets for mom

-
Mother's Day is an excellent time of year, but sometimes finding the right gift can be challenging. But don't worry; if your mom loves tech, this guide has you covered. We've reviewed a range of gifts suitable for any tech-loving guardian, from deep tissue massage guns to automated garden weeding robots.
Tile Pro
Best for moms who lose their keys a lot
Features:
- Water resistance: IP67
- Finding Range: Up to 400 ft.
- Battery: Up to one year
This Bluetooth tracking tile was picked over competitors based on its effective range, quality, and cost. It can still be challenging to keep track of physical possessions in the digital age. With the Tile Pro, you can chip your bag, purse, or other gear and never worry about losing or misplacing it.
Consider the ZDNet review of the best Bluetooth trackers for a broader look at these devices. Although slightly larger than some competitors, the Tile Pro offers a greater than average range and works with both IOS and Android devices.
Pros:
- An impressive range of 400ft
- Water-resistance rating of IP67
- Compatible with both Android and iOS
Cons:
- Larger than some alternatives
- Higher cost than some competitors
- Some customers have reported issues with the app
Nespresso Vertuo by De'Longhi
Best for moms who love their coffee and espresso
Features:
- Water tank capacity: 37 oz
- Capsule container capacity: 8
- Coffee sizes: 5oz, 8oz, 14oz
- Bluetooth connectivity: yes
The Nespresso Vertuo was chosen for its quality coffee, brewing features, price point, and focus on recyclability. This Bluetooth-connected one-touch coffee brewing system offers quality coffee and expresso with minimal effort. Beverages can be specified in multiple sizes, and the device has a water tank capable of holding up to 37 oz.
Capsule beverage systems have grown increasingly common, and they come with pros and cons. Thankfully, although it uses proprietary capsules, this system also has 100% recyclable capsules. Simply sign up for the free Nespresso recycling program, and you can recycle your Nespresso capsules.
Pros:
- Smaller form factor than earlier models
- Can brew coffee and expresso up to 17 oz
- Bluetooth connectivity
Cons:
- Pods are more expensive than some competitors
- It doesn't allow third-party pods
Kindle Paperwhite
Best for book lovers on the go
Features:
- Display: 6.8", 300 PPI
- Internal storage: 8GB
- Wi-Fi: 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz
- Waterproofing: IPX8
- Generation: 11th
What could make a book lover happier than a personal library that can fit in their jacket pocket? E-readers are available in many styles and brands, but Kindle still boasts one of the best. The Kindle Paperwhite was chosen for its quality reading experience and convenience.
These devices dispense with standard tablet features in favor of being purely a digital reading device, and the sacrifice is worth it. Screen and font technologies make reading on these devices far less straining on the eyes than on many phone and tablet screens.
Pros:
- Uses optimized font technology
- Water resistance
Cons:
- Lacks many tablet features
- No immersion reading mode
Tertill Garden Weeding Robot
Best for the gardener who's tired of weeding
Features:
- Power source: Solar
- Height: 4.75"
- Diameter: 8.5"
- Weight: 2.7lbs.
The Tertill Garden Weeding Robot is a unique product that offers a futuristic level of garden luxury. This solar-powered device can run mostly autonomously outside while cutting up weeds in your garden bed. Special stakes are included to place around your plants to show the robot which plants to avoid.
This garden robot was chosen for its novel utility and the remarkable convenience it aims to provide. Although its price point is high, there's little else on the market of this nature, and automated weeding would be a boon for nearly any Gardner.
Pros:
- Solar-powered
- Weather-resistant
Cons:
- Limited range
- Limited app functionality
Theragun Prime
Best for moms who need muscle pain relief
Features:
- Power: Battery powered
- Speed: 1,750 rpm to 2,400 rpm (5-speed range)
- Motor: QX65 with "Quietforce" technology
- Battery life: 120 minutes
Deep tissue massage guns can provide a remarkable sensation and relaxation to aching muscles. With as many models out there as there are prices, the Theragun Prime is our top choice. It's part of the fourth generation of Theragun massage guns. Its main impressive features are that it's quiet, has five built-in speeds (from 1,750 rpm to 2,400 rpm), and comes with four closed-cell foam massage gun attachment heads.
At $249, the Theragun Prime is pricey, but it's well worth the price.
Pros:
- Much quiter than previous models
- Five speed settings
- Includes multiple massage heads
Cons:
- Expensive
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Best for moms who need a portable laptop
Features:
- Resolution: 2880 x1920
- Processor: 4.8 GHz i7
- Ram: 16GB LPDDR4
- Hard drive: 512GB SSD
- Graphics: Intel Iris Xe
- Wireless type: 802.11ax
When it comes to choosing the best 2-in-1 laptops, there are many to consider. The surface pro leans more into a tablet than a laptop, as it needs a keyboard accessory to convert. Even then, the surface maintains more of a tablet-style feel than a laptop. This device can deliver a remarkable level of power and quality for a tablet-first design for those who prefer that.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 was selected based on its ability to deliver a full Windows 11 experience in tablet form while converting somewhat into a laptop format. The price of these models is relatively steep but brings a host of remarkable features. Microsoft has kept this device cutting edge from the i7 processor to the 16GB of LPDDR4 ram.
Pros:
- Designed with windows 11 in mind
- 120 Hz display
- 2 USB-C ports with thunderbolt
Cons:
- More expensive than alternatives
- No USB-A ports
- Keyboard base and other accessories are sold separately
Apple Watch SE
Best for moms who put their health and fitness first
Features:
- Compatible devices: iPhone
- Screen size: 40 millimeters
- OS: WatchOS
- Extra features: activity tracker, GPS, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, voice control
The Apple Watch Se is one of the newer apple watches. One of its goals is to be more affordable while still delivering excellent quality and features. The SE has earned itself a midrange location regarding price and features on the Apple Watch spectrum. One of the high-end features lacking in the SE version is ECG functionality.
Although restricted to iPhone and costlier than off-brand competitors, the Apple Watch SE was selected as one of the best smartwatches and as the best value Apple Watch. While you can find smartwatches for much cheaper, they're unlikely to deliver this level of quality and features.
Pros:
- 50-meter water resistance
- Quality health and activity monitoring
- Less expensive than other Apple Watches
Cons:
- ECG is not included in this model
- Only compatible with iPhone
- The screen is not always on
Amazon Echo Show 8
Best smart speaker for moms who also want a digital frame
Features:
- Screen: 8.0" with 1280 x 800 resolution
- Speakers: 2 x 2.0"
- Camera: 13MP with auto-framing
- Dimensions: 7.9"W x 5.4"H x 3.9"D
This is the latest version of Amazon's Echo Show. It's perhaps one of the best gifts you could get a mom now because they can use it to keep in touch with friends and family during the pandemic. You can accept their video calls either another Echo Show or the Amazon Alexa app.
Also: Best smart displays
This model checks about every box they'd want for a smart display. It has Amazon's Alexa assistant built-in, so it works with smart devices like the Ring Video Doorbell. It also has an 8-inch HD screen with 1280 x 800-pixel resolution, a 13MP auto-framing video camera, and a built-in stereo sound with two 2-inch speakers.
If mom is nervous about letting Amazon have a camera and a mic in their home, they can disconnect the two far-field mics with the press of a button, plus the camera comes with a shutter.
Oh, and this Echo Show doubles as a digital photo frame! Mom can load up their favorite family photos and set them to rotate. Here is a support page that explains how.
Pros:
- Has built-in Alexa
- Great for video calls with family
- 13MP auto-framing video camera
- Doubles as a digital photo frame
Cons:
- Not the cheapest Echo in Amazon's lineup
Martha Stewart Wine Club
Best for moms who enjoy a glass of wine to relax
Features:
- Exclusive access to Martha's serving, pairing, and entertaining suggestions
- A Tasting Note Guide that includes in-depth writeups of each wine in your shipment
- A free Connoisseur's Deluxe 7-Piece Lever Pull Corkscrew Set (valued at $59.95) in your second shipment.
- Free surprise wine accessory gifts included with select shipments
- Free Delivery on all shipments
What mom would say no to a monthly delivery of wine, hand-picked by the ever-chic Martha Stewart? This food subscription box works just like you'd expect, although everyone's first box is identical (a mix of red and white wine). From the second one on, deliveries are customizable and can include all reds, all whites, or a mix.
You can pick a half or full case of wine for mom to receive every six or eight weeks, respectively. It's $50 for six weeks and $90 for eight weeks. (Each bottle works out to be less than $8.) Mom will also get tips on proper serving techniques and pairing choices with each case of wine.
Pros:
- Special introductory price of only $7.49 per bottle
- Drink wine hand-picked by Martha
- Has red, white, and mix wine options
Cons:
- No non-alcoholic wine options
TCL 6-Series TV with built-in Roku
Best for moms who love to binge-watch their shows
Hardware specifications
- Screen size: 55 inches
- Display type: QLED
- Image aspect ratio: 16:9
- Model year: 2020
- Refresh rate: 120 hertz
- Resolution: 4K
- HDMI ports: 4
Let's face it: We're all home watching TV right now. And a newer, bigger TV would make an excellent Mother's Day gift. Even better, if you get a model with built-in Fire TV or Roku, then you won't need to get mom a set-top box or streaming media player to go with it. This TCL 6-Series TV runs Roku's TV operating system.
The latest version of the TCL 6-Series has even better image quality than its predecessor, too, offering improved color and full-array local dimming. It's hands-down the best affordable 4K TV.
Pros:
- Comes with built-in Roku
- Sharp 4K QLED display
Cons:
- Model is going on two years old
MasterClass subscription
Best for moms that want to learn a new skill
Features:
- Starting at $15 per month (billed annually) for all classes and sessions
- Unlimited access to 150+ instructors. New classes added every month
- Watch on desktop, TV, or mobile device
- Can download and watch offline (select plans)
MasterClass is a popular subscription service offering streamed instruction from world-renowned experts in their fields, whether it's cooking with Gordon Ramsay or acting with Natalie Portman. Does your mom ever talk about wanting to pick up a new hobby or learn a new skill? Then this service is for them.
Each class includes around 20 video lessons that are 10 minutes long on average, along with an in-depth workbook. You also get access to MasterClass' smartphone and TV apps, offline lessons, members-only newsletter, and community of members around the globe.
Pros:
- A range of categories available, from food to science and tech
- A unique idea that is useful for growing both personally and professionally
Cons:
- Only digit, no in-person classes
Eufy Robovac 11S Max
Best for moms who need a break from vacuuming
Features:
- Dimensions: 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inches
- Weight: 5.73 lbs
- Runtime: 100 minutes
- Suction power: 1300Pa
- Special features: BoostIQ Technology
Here's a cleaning machine that proves you don't need to blow your budget to purchase a solid gift for your mom. This robot vacuum cleaner costs $159, and it cleans floors effectively -- especially hardwood bare floors. Our sister site, CNET, said it removed an average of 71% of test sand.
Overall, it will clean your mom's space well, leaving almost no spots untouched. The Eufy is also self-charging, so there's no need to worry about battery life. Yes, there's plenty of robot vacuums out there with more bells and whistles, but this does the job and makes mom's life easier.
Pros:
- Inexpensive intro to robot vacuums
- Self-charging
Cons:
- No mop function
Tushy Spa bidet
Best for the mom who has everything
Features:
- Optimized pressure + angle control for a targeted spray on your pooper
- Includes everything for an easy install
- Requires no electricity or additional plumbing
- Automatic self-cleaning nozzle
Come on, wouldn't mom love a bidet, especially if they've had trouble locating toilet paper during the pandemic? We rounded up some of the more premium bidet toilet seat models here:
Also: Best bidet toilet seats
However, in the $150 and under space, you'll find mechanical products that do not require an electrical outlet, such as the Tushy, the Clearrear, Luxe Bidet, and the incredibly fast-selling Tibbers on Amazon. All of these use the same basic design. We prefer models where you can adjust the nozzle positioning. Tushy's Spa model can even tap into the hot water supply of your sink to mix with cold water to provide a warm spray.
Pros:
- Easy install in 10.6 minutes or less
- Universal fit on almost any toilet with adjustable seat fasteners
- Temperature control from cool to warm water for a comfortable clean
Cons:
- Some moms might think: "A bidet, seriously?" But, hey, it'll be a good laugh!
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Best for the mom who deserves to be spoiled
Features:
Comes with...
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in Fuchsia/Nickel
- Flyaway attachment
- Gentle air attachment
- Styling concentrator
- Paddle Brush
- Wide-tooth comb
- Diffuser
Dyson's iconic hair dryer -- usually priced around $400 -- ain't cheap, but it's the pinnacle of hair dryer technology. It features a custom brushless motor that's light and quiet, and it generates a very strong airflow through the signature Dyson hollow tube that passes for the hair dryer's head.
The Supersonic has a number of other luxuries as well -- all the nozzle attachments are magnetic, and it has sensors that monitor the exit temperature and adjusts it to keep mom's hair safe.
Pros:
- Most innovative hairdryer you could own (or gift someone)
- Dyson brand is world-renowned
- Five styling attachments. Including the new Flyaway attachment.
Cons:
- So expensive for a hairdryer
Apple AirPods Pro
Best for the mom who loves to listen to podcasts
Features:
- Noise canclling (Active): Yes
- Connection type: Wireless
- Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth
- Water0resistant: Yes
- Built-in microphone: Yes
- Carrying Case: Yes
- Headphone fit: In-Ear
- Battery life: 4.5 hours
- Works with: Siri
- Ear tip sizes included: Large, medium, small
Moms want to tune out sometimes -- now more than ever if they're stuck at home 24/7 with wild children who are out of school and making all sorts of noise and chaos in the house. Be an angel and give the gift of silence, in the form of headphones with noise cancellation.
Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market right now, and the newer AirPods Pro up the ante with improved bass performance, effective noise cancellation, and excellent call quality. Plus, they're a lot less noticeable than over-ear headphones.
Pros:
- AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound
- Transparency mode for hearing the world around you
- They're sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort
Cons:
- Work best for those in the Apple ecoystem
- Expensive for earbuds
Fujifilm Instax 300 camera
Best for analog moms
- Features:
- Automatic extending 95mm f14 lens with two focus zones (0.9 to 3m and 3m to infinity)
- Optical viewfinder.
- Battery: Four size AA 1.5 V alkaline batteries
- Dimensions (not including protrusions): 6.6 x 3.7 x 4.7 inches
- Picture size: 62mm× 99mm, close-up lens for shots up to 40cm from the subject.
- Shutter release - Programmed electronic shutter release: 1/64 sec - 1/200 sec
- Fill-in flash: Flash-on button
While smartphones are extremely useful for taking photos on the move, if your mom enjoys the look of slightly over-exposed stills from the 80s and 90s, then the Fujifilm INSTAX 300 could be a great gift for Mother's Day. It is beloved by many celebrities and is often pictured in the hands of the Kardashians on their hit TV show. It gives that Polaroid-look while the camera itself is lightweight and stunning.
This kit includes an extending 95mm f14 lens, a viewfinder, a camera case, and two sets of film.
Pros:
- Polaroid-style photography in the modern era
- Record memories at parties and other fun gatherings
- The close-up lens even makes talking selfies easy
- It features an automatic flash for low light shooting and a focal zoom dial
- This wide instant camera is easy and fun for everyone to use and it makes an ideal gift
Cons:
- Works with Fujifilm Instax Wide Film only
When is Mother's Day?
For 2022, Mother's Day in the U.S. is on Sunday, May 8th. In the U.S., Mother's Day is always on the second Sunday of May.
What makes a good Mother's Day gift?
Knowing what your mother enjoys and how she likes to spend her time is often the key to finding the right Mother's Day gift. For instance, moms who love tech and reading might enjoy a Kindle Paperwhite. In contrast, moms who prefer to spend their time in the garden might like a Tertill Garden Weeding Robot.
How is Mother's Day celebrated?
There are many ways to celebrate Mother's Day. Some of the more popular ideas include making them breakfast in bed, cooking them a meal, spending time with them, and giving them gifts.
How did we choose these Mother's Day tech gift ideas?
Categories were chosen to represent various lifestyles, hobbies, and interests. Individual gift ideas were selected within these categories based on relative cost, customer review ratings, and features. A range of price points was chosen to encourage a broader selection of potential gift ideas.
Are there alternative gifts worth considering?
There are many gifts beyond what has been discussed here that could bring your mother joy this year. Yet, due to limited space and the need to keep decision-making manageable, not everything can make it onto our best Mother's Day tech gifts list.
Still, despite not making it into our final twelve, the below gifts can also be quality Mother's Day gifts for the right mom:
