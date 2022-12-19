'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Nearly everyone is on TikTok these days. In fact, TikTok is expected to reach 1.8 billion users by the end of 2022, and it consistently ranks in the number one spot for best entertainment and best social app on the App Store and the Google Play Store, respectively.
Aside from being a place to discover viral dances, songs, and trends, the app has also proven to be a treasure trove of useful and unique products. There's even a dedicated hashtag called #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt with all the cleaver products you didn't know you needed.
You'll find everything from aesthetically pleasing products that add ambiance, or tech products that provide a solution for problems you didn't realize you had.
We've rounded up the best viral TikTok products we've seen become popular from the app you can get as gifts for someone on your list or yourself.
Price: $91
Features: Covers 1,000 square feet | Connect via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi | Night light
Sure, you could get a regular diffuser, but this plug-in smart diffuser lets you set your scent schedule, swap between different scents, and adjust the scent intensity from anywhere, all through an app.
The device plugs into your wall, making it a discreet and clutter-free diffuser alternative. Two scent vials will last you about 220 hours, but if you want to switch it up, you can buy refills ranging from scents like ocean mist, velvet pear, eucalyptus, and more.
Price: $35
Features: 9 color options | 42 pages | 7 different page styles
For that one friend or family member that is constantly making lists and carries a notebook with them everywhere, the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook takes your average notebook up a notch. The notebook's synthetic paper allows you to write with the included Pilot FriXion pen, then wipe the page clean to reuse it again and again. You can also save your pages to the Rocketbook app's cloud to make them easy to find later.
Also: The best smart notebooks
Price: $13
Features: Battery-powered | 3.1 x 3.1 x 2.4 inches | 60 minute battery life
This handy little device makes the perfect desktop vacuum for your office to clean your computer's dirty keyboard, desk drawers, car seats, tablecloths, or windowsills.
You simply hold it and move it around with your hands, and it sucks up crumbs, hair, dust, or anything else from those hard-to-reach places.
Price: $80-$130
Features: 8 color options | Italian designer leather | 10W charging
This wireless charger also serves as a sleek catch-all tray to put your keys, glasses, jewelry, or anything else you need to grab and go. On its charger side, it has three coils to reduce dead zones and works with iPhones, Android smartphones, and AirPods. An additional USB-A port allows you to charge other devices as well.
The sleek design comes in eight color options made of Italian leather, making it a nice piece of decor.
Price: $10-$16
Features: 7 color options | Wind and splash proof | Rechargeable battery
TikTokers love this electric lighter. It lasts 40-60 minutes on a full charge, and you can easily see the battery level with LED lights on the lighter. Instead of butane, it uses plasma tech to light your favorite scented candles.
Price: $27
Features: 16 colors | App or remote control | USB power supply
You've probably seen influencers take selfies with a sunset projector lamp since it can turn any room into an ambient setting with its "sunset" glow effect. Choose from preset color settings on the included remote, or create your own combined colors using the free app. It's great for a party or even a movie night to add a little mood lighting.
Price: $10-$17
Features: 23 color options | Makes 4-inch waffles | 1.3 pounds
This mini waffle maker makes snack-sized waffles a breeze. It heats up in minutes, and its dual non-stick cooking surfaces heat evenly for perfectly made waffles.
Some options even allow you to make shapes with your waffles, such as skulls, bunnies, hearts, and more.
Price: $70
Features: 0.8 liters | 5 presets | 304 Stainless Steel
Tea and coffee lovers found this electric kettle on TikTok super useful. It can keep the contents of your kettle warm for up to one hour and can quickly boil water in just 3-5 minutes.
Temperature presets include white tea, green tea, oolong tea, coffee, and black tea. It also has an automatic shutoff, so you don't have to worry about burning your coffee or tea.
Price: $24
Features: 12 color options | 3 brightness levels | 3 sets of alarms
This simple yet sleek alarm clock has been everyone on the social media app. Its 6.5-inch LED display not only acts as an alarm clock, but also a makeup mirror when and if you need it. The clock has three manual brightness settings, but it also has a built-in photosensitive sensor, which can automatically adjust the display brightness according to the brightness of the surrounding environment.
There are also two USB ports to charge phones or tablets, making it the perfect bedside companion.
Price: $29
Features: 8 color options | E12 warm white bulb | 110 volts
The lamp that took over TikTok this year was this glass mushroom-shaped mini lamp. It comes in eight color options, but each one includes a warm light bulb. While we don't recommend this cute little lamp as a desk lamp or as a source of brightness to a room, it's definitely perfect for adding ambience to a dim-lit space.
We chose these TikTok products based on extensive research into what products have seen popularity in the app. We also considered products we were swayed into buying ourselves based on scrolling through the social media app.
All these products can be found at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, or Target. You can also search the hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt within the app to see what products are trending.
In the online world, anything from products, to articles, to videos, to posts can go viral. Viral means that there is a large number of people sharing or viewing something online, and is talked about on other platforms or shared by word of mouth.
Yes! The TikTok shopping feature allows Shopify merchants with a TikTok for Business account to add a shopping tab to their page. This feature lets merchants, brands, and creators display and sell products directly on TikTok.