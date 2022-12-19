/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office

We didn't know we needed these trending TikTok products

Who knew scrolling TikTok could inspire some shopping? The best viral TikTok products that caught our attention are all useful gadgets worth taking a second glance at.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Amy Lieu
Show more (5 items)

Nearly everyone is on TikTok these days. In fact, TikTok is expected to reach 1.8 billion users by the end of 2022, and it consistently ranks in the number one spot for best entertainment and best social app on the App Store and the Google Play Store, respectively.

ZDNET Recommends

Aside from being a place to discover viral dances, songs, and trends, the app has also proven to be a treasure trove of useful and unique products. There's even a dedicated hashtag called #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt with all the cleaver products you didn't know you needed.

You'll find everything from aesthetically pleasing products that add ambiance, or tech products that provide a solution for problems you didn't realize you had.

We've rounded up the best viral TikTok products we've seen become popular from the app you can get as gifts for someone on your list or yourself.

More:

Nest Fragrances Pura Smart Diffuser

Best TikTok product for a nice-smelling home
A white fragrance diffuser plugged into a wall
Image: Nest

Price: $91

Features: Covers 1,000 square feet | Connect via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi | Night light

Sure, you could get a regular diffuser, but this plug-in smart diffuser lets you set your scent schedule, swap between different scents, and adjust the scent intensity from anywhere, all through an app.

The device plugs into your wall, making it a discreet and clutter-free diffuser alternative. Two scent vials will last you about 220 hours, but if you want to switch it up, you can buy refills ranging from scents like ocean mist, velvet pear, eucalyptus, and more. 

View now at Amazon

Rocketbook Fusion

Best TikTok product for diligent notetakers
rocketbook
Image: Rocketbook

Price: $35

Features: 9 color options | 42 pages | 7 different page styles

For that one friend or family member that is constantly making lists and carries a notebook with them everywhere, the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook takes your average notebook up a notch. The notebook's synthetic paper allows you to write with the included Pilot FriXion pen, then wipe the page clean to reuse it again and again. You can also save your pages to the Rocketbook app's cloud to make them easy to find later.

Also: The best smart notebooks

View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Poyamoc Portable Mini Vacuum Cleaner

Best TikTok product for tidying up
A white cube mini vacuum on a desk next to a mouse and a keyboard
Image: Amazon

Price: $13

Features: Battery-powered | 3.1 x 3.1 x 2.4 inches | 60 minute battery life

This handy little device makes the perfect desktop vacuum for your office to clean your computer's dirty keyboard, desk drawers, car seats, tablecloths, or windowsills.

You simply hold it and move it around with your hands, and it sucks up crumbs, hair, dust, or anything else from those hard-to-reach places.

View now at Amazon

Courant Catch:3 Essentials Wireless Charging Station

Best TikTok product for charging devices
A tan tray with a smartphone and accessories on it
Image: Courant

Price: $80-$130

Features: 8 color options | Italian designer leather | 10W charging 

This wireless charger also serves as a sleek catch-all tray to put your keys, glasses, jewelry, or anything else you need to grab and go. On its charger side, it has three coils to reduce dead zones and works with iPhones, Android smartphones, and AirPods. An additional USB-A port allows you to charge other devices as well. 

The sleek design comes in eight color options made of Italian leather, making it a nice piece of decor. 

View now at AmazonView now at Bed Bath & Beyond

Suprus Electric Lighter

Best TikTok product when you need a lighter
Person lighting a candle with an electric lighter
Image: Amazon

Price: $10-$16 

Features: 7 color options | Wind and splash proof | Rechargeable battery 

TikTokers love this electric lighter. It lasts 40-60 minutes on a full charge, and you can easily see the battery level with LED lights on the lighter. Instead of butane, it uses plasma tech to light your favorite scented candles. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Sunset Projector Lamp

Best TikTok product for ambience
A circle lamp against a sunset circle light background
Image: Amazon

Price: $27

Features: 16 colors | App or remote control | USB power supply 

You've probably seen influencers take selfies with a sunset projector lamp since it can turn any room into an ambient setting with its "sunset" glow effect. Choose from preset color settings on the included remote, or create your own combined colors using the free app. It's great for a party or even a movie night to add a little mood lighting.

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Best TikTok product for cooking
Man holding open a mini waffle maker with a waffle inside of it
Image: Dash

Price: $10-$17

Features: 23 color options | Makes 4-inch waffles | 1.3 pounds 

This mini waffle maker makes snack-sized waffles a breeze. It heats up in minutes, and its dual non-stick cooking surfaces heat evenly for perfectly made waffles. 

Some options even allow you to make shapes with your waffles, such as skulls, bunnies, hearts, and more. 

View now at AmazonView now at Target

Cosori Electric Kettle

Best TikTok product for tea and coffee drinkers
Woman holding a black gooseneck kettle and pouring it into a coffee filter
Image: Cosori

Price: $70 

Features: 0.8 liters | 5 presets | 304 Stainless Steel

Tea and coffee lovers found this electric kettle on TikTok super useful. It can keep the contents of your kettle warm for up to one hour and can quickly boil water in just 3-5 minutes. 

Temperature presets include white tea, green tea, oolong tea, coffee, and black tea. It also has an automatic shutoff, so you don't have to worry about burning your coffee or tea. 

View now at TargetView now at Amazon

Szelam Digital Clock

Best TikTok product for your nightstand
A mirror alarm clock on a nightstand with an LED time display of 7:30
Image: Amazon

Price: $24

Features: 12 color options | 3 brightness levels | 3 sets of alarms 

This simple yet sleek alarm clock has been everyone on the social media app. Its 6.5-inch LED display not only acts as an alarm clock, but also a makeup mirror when and if you need it. The clock has three manual brightness settings, but it also has a built-in photosensitive sensor, which can automatically adjust the display brightness according to the brightness of the surrounding environment. 

There are also two USB ports to charge phones or tablets, making it the perfect bedside companion. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Mushroom Glass Lamp

Best TikTok product for warm lighting
A yellow glowing mini lamp shaped like a mushroom in a dim lit room
Image: Amazon

Price: $29

Features: 8 color options | E12 warm white bulb | 110 volts

The lamp that took over TikTok this year was this glass mushroom-shaped mini lamp. It comes in eight color options, but each one includes a warm light bulb. While we don't recommend this cute little lamp as a desk lamp or as a source of brightness to a room, it's definitely perfect for adding ambience to a dim-lit space. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

How did we choose these viral TikTok products?

We chose these TikTok products based on extensive research into what products have seen popularity in the app. We also considered products we were swayed into buying ourselves based on scrolling through the social media app.

Where to find viral TikTok products?

All these products can be found at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, or Target. You can also search the hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt within the app to see what products are trending. 

What qualifies something as viral?

In the online world, anything from products, to articles, to videos, to posts can go viral. Viral means that there is a large number of people sharing or viewing something online, and is talked about on other platforms or shared by word of mouth. 

Can you shop on TikTok?

Yes! The TikTok shopping feature allows Shopify merchants with a TikTok for Business account to add a shopping tab to their page. This feature lets merchants, brands, and creators display and sell products directly on TikTok.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance
aisle of an airplane

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

5 tech gadgets I never leave home without (and they make great gifts)
6-1296

5 tech gadgets I never leave home without (and they make great gifts)

Lost a phone? Here's how to track the location of an iPhone or Android device
Find My iPhone settings

Lost a phone? Here's how to track the location of an iPhone or Android device