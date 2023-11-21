'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This $299 DJI Mini 2 SE drone is a deal you shouldn't miss
Drones are amazing tools, and nowadays you can have a flying camera that's stabilized by a gimbal that you can fly for miles in winds up 23 miles per hour, have battery life that's close to 30 minutes, and get advanced features such as return to home all in a drone that weighs under 249 grams (8.7 oz).
And this Black Friday you can pick up the DJI Mini 2 SE, which is a drone that offers you all that and more, for under $300!
DJI Mini 2 SE tech specs:
- Under 249 g
- 2.7K/30fps Video
- 4× Digital Zoom
- 10km Video Transmission
- 31-Min Max Flight Time
- Stable Hovering
- Return to Home
- Beginner Guide
- QuickShots, Panorama
- 38kph/23mph (Level 5) Wind Resistance
The first thing I love about this drone is the size and weight -- it weighing less than 249 grams and is small enough to fit in the palm of your hands. This makes is the perfect choice for taking on hikes, road trips, and other adventures, allowing you to capture stunning aerial moments from above when you are out and about.
But don't let this drone's size fool you. The Mini 2 SE uses advanced flight controls to give you reliable stability even in winds up to 23 miles per hour.
On the front is a gimbal-stabilized camera that's equipped with a 1/2.3-inch sensor that can capture 2.7K/30fps video, crisp photos and stunning panoramas.
This is no toy, it's a high-end drone capable do capturing amazing photos and video.
This kit comes with the drone, controller, battery, spare props, and cables. All you need to add is a smartphone -- Android or iPhone -- and you're ready to go.
And for $300, there's never been a better time to pick up a drone!