DJI's latest wireless microphones solve one of my biggest problems with audio recording
ZDNET's key takeaways
- DJI Mic 2 is available now for $350 at most major retailers.
- Two mics and one receiver make for the perfect setup for most recording environments, and the 32-bit float means the audio remains crystal clear, even if the volume spikes.
- It's not cheap, but for the utility, I think it's well worth it.
I've been a big user of the first-generation DJI Mic setup, and the hardware has delivered great audio across a wide variety of situations. DJI just released a second-generation package -- and these mics have a much-needed audio feature.
As I'll show below, there's a lot more to the DJI Mic 2 than fresh finishes (rather than just black, this updated version comes in shadow black and pearl white, allowing the kit to better blend into different situations).
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
DJI Mic 2
The updated DJI Mic 2 features high-quality audio recording, intelligent noise cancelling, and support for 32-bit, floating-point internal recording.
DJI Mic 2 key features
- Wireless range: 250 m/820 ft
- Battery life: 6 hours (18 with charging case)
- Outputs: USB-C, Lightning, and 3.5mm TRS analog output
- User inputs: 1.1-inch OLED touchscreen and a precision dial
- Audio: 14 hours of uncompressed 48kHz 24-bit audio
- Finishes: Shadow Black and Pearl White
After taking a look through the spec sheet, it seems as if there are three features that set this updated release head and shoulders over its predecessor.
First, the DJI Mic 2 setup supports 32-bit float. This audio format has a much higher dynamic range, which not only allows wider sound ranges to be collected and stored, but also prevents audio spikes from clipping and distorting the recording. Previously, if I wanted this level of quality, I had to use a product such as the Tentacle Sync Track E recorder.
This feature alone makes upgrading to the DJI Mic 2 compelling because it dramatically reduces the chances of a recording being spoilt.
Then there's also a new intelligent noise-canceling feature for reducing environmental noise, which allows for clean, uninterrupted conversations, even in noisy environments.
While you might still need to add a windscreen to reduce noise in windy or fast-moving scenarios, intelligent noise cancelling should help to prevent ruined recordings.
Finally, there's an updated user interface in the form of an addition of a precision dial to make tweaking settings easier -- and a lot less frustrating, because if there was one thing that I didn't like about the original DJI Mic setup, it was the touch-based user interface, which could become really frustrating at times.
ZDNET's buying advice
The DJI Mic 2 seems to be an intelligent, well-thought-out update, focusing on features that not only help capture better, cleaner audio, but also make it easier to use. Yes, at $350, this kit is definitely not cheap, but if you are looking for a reliable way to capture audio, especially in tough conditions, this setup might just be the one for you.