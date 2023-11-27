'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This EcoFlow 160W waterproof solar panel is slashed from $1,199 to $239 for Cyber Monday
Portable power stations come in all sorts of sizes, from small packs that you can carry with you to huge units you have to roll around on wheels. And the bigger the power station, the more power you need to keep it topped up.
This isn't a problem if you are recharging it from a convenient outlet, but what if where you're going there isn't an outlet handy?
This is when you turn to the sun!
The problem is, good solar panels aren't cheap -- unless it's Cyber Monday.
If you're looking for a fantastic deal on mid-sized, 160W solar panels, you need to take a look at the EcoFlow 160W panels the prices on which have been slashed by 80% for Cyber Monday.
I've tested dozens of solar panels for power stations over the past few years, and EcoFlow solar panels are some of the best available.
First, these panels offer an industry-leading 22% conversion rate for solar energy, meaning that you get more bang for your buck, and you get away with using a smaller solar panel. But don't be fooled, because at 5.6 kg and an unfolded size of 157 x 68 x 2.4 cm, this is not one of those small toy panels! This is a serious bit of kit designed for off-grid or van life use.
This 160W solar panel is engineered to withstand the elements. It's built from layers of flexible EVA and tough fiberglass to ensure durability and portability and has an IP68 rating for water resistance and dust-proofing. There's even an ETFE film over the top to provide extra protection against ultraviolet light, prolonging the lifespan of the panel.
It's a pain having solar panels that you have to take inside when the weather takes a turn for the worse. I know because I once spent two months in Scotland and had to put my panels away every time it rained -- and it rained a lot! -- so having the ability to leave them outside is a real-time saver.
But it's no good having a panel if you can't point it at the sun, so the killer feature on this panel is that the carrying case also doubles up as a kickstand, which enables you to orientate the solar power in any direction, giving it the best view of the sun and also allowing multiple solar panels to be connected together without any obstructions. This means you can charge your solar power station even faster.
If you're looking to pick up one or more high-power solar panels to complement your power station, this Black Friday deal is so good you could it your power station out with a couple of these!