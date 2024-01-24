This smart space heater from Govee is $40 off

Winter is brutal, and if you're in a snowy, icy, and cold climate right now, you are currently in the thick of it. It's best to stay inside during this time of year, but sometimes your home may need a little extra warmth.

Space heaters are a great way to stay warm if your home has drafts or poorer insulation. The best space heaters on the market today have advanced features like Wi-Fi connection, voice assistant compatibilities, and mobile apps, and our top pick is the Govee Smart Space Heater, which just so happens to be on sale.

While normally $100, you can get the Govee Smart Space Heater for $60 on Amazon by applying a coupon before adding to your cart.

The Govee space heater is an excellent smart space heater, thanks to its compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. It heats up within two seconds and turns off automatically after 24 hours of continuous use. The space heater also features 80-degree oscillation, a soft heat option, and an easy switch off: just tilt it up 45 degrees for three seconds. Plus, the heater's sound measures at a quiet 45 decibels (dB).

The built-in sensor performs basic thermostat functions, but you can also pair it with a Govee thermos-hygrometer (sold separately) for upgraded thermostat features like comfort indicators, humidity moderation, instant alerts, and data tracking.

Snag this deal on the Govee Space Heater on Amazon to stay warmer this winter season, and don't forget to apply the coupon.