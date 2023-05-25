Get your hands on this awesome Blackview power station for as little as $234

The Oscal PowerMax 700 power station. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I've featured a lot of power stations here over the past few years, but this is the best deal I've ever come across.

Blackview, a name you might have come across if you're a fan of ruggedized Android smartphones, has come out with a power station -- the Oscal PowerMax 700.

And while this has a recommended price tag of $599, if you order before midnight PDT on May 31, you can pick up this amazing new power station for only $234!

Oscal PowerMax 700 tech specs

Battery capacity : 666Wh

: 666Wh Batteries : 18650 lithium-ion (approx. 500 cycle lifespan)

: 18650 lithium-ion (approx. 500 cycle lifespan) Output

AC x 2 : 700W

USB Type-C1 : 5-15V⎓3A, 20V⎓5A

USB Type-C1 : 5-9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 15V⎓2A

USB A1/A2 : 5V⎓4.5A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A

USB A3/A4 : 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A

Car charger and DC5521 : 12V⎓10A, 120W max

DC5521 x 2 : 12V⎓5A

Wireless output : 15W max

: 700W : 5-15V⎓3A, 20V⎓5A : 5-9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 15V⎓2A : 5V⎓4.5A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A : 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A : 12V⎓10A, 120W max : 12V⎓5A : 15W max Input

DC : 24V⎓5A, 150W max

Solar : 12-28V, 150W max

USB Type-C1 : 20V⎓3.25A, 65W max

: 24V⎓5A, 150W max : 12-28V, 150W max : 20V⎓3.25A, 65W max LED light : Four modes (low, high, slow flash, and SOS)

: Four modes (low, high, slow flash, and SOS) Size : 312 x 190 x 248mm (12.3 x 7.5 x 9.7 inches)

: 312 x 190 x 248mm (12.3 x 7.5 x 9.7 inches) Weight: 7.5kg (16.3 pounds)

The Oscal PowerMax 700 is a mid-range power station. At 16.3 pounds, it straddles between ultra-portable units and those that definitely need to be in the back of a truck.

The 666Wh of battery power is capable of charging up to a dozen devices simultaneously, via an array of AC sockets, USB sockets, 12V car and DC outlet, and even a wireless charger that sits on top underneath the handle.

But how much power is 666Wh? Putting it into terms that are easier to comprehend, that's enough to run a 40W mini fridge for 12.6 hours, a 25W lamp for 30 hours, or a 40W CPAP machine for 14 hours. It's also enough to charge a smartphone around 40 to 50 times.

On the flip side, the Oscal PowerMax 700 can be charged in one of four different ways -- 150W solar panels (4.5 hours), AC wall outlet (3 hours), 12 car outlet (4.5 hours), and USB-C (10 hours).

It's perfect for a day or two off-grid without needing a recharge. If you need more out of it, you'll need to connect it to a wall outlet, a car outlet, or bring with you a solar panel.

On the safety front -- because 666Wh is a lot of power should something go wrong -- the Oscal PowerMax 700 packs all the protections you'd expect in a power station: overcurrent, short circuit, overcharge and overdischarge, overvoltage, and thermal protections.

On the top is a super comfortable carry handle, which is a must-have if you're going to be moving a 16-pound power station around.

On the front is a clear, easy-to-read LCD panel that shows you everything you need to know about the Oscal PowerMax 700. There's also a directional light that has four settings: low, high, slow flash, and SOS.

For $599, the Oscal PowerMax 700 is a decent power station that's perfect for those who want portable power but not much of it. It offers a lot of flexibility in terms of charging and powering devices, is robust and well-made, and is intuitive to use. I've pushed this power station to its limits and beyond, and it's performed flawlessly.

For $234, it's an absolute steal, but if you want it at this very low price, you'll have to hurry because the offer ends at midnight PDT on May 31.