Get your hands on this awesome Blackview power station for as little as $234

I've featured a lot of power stations here over the past few years, but this is the best deal I've ever come across.
Blackview, a name you might have come across if you're a fan of ruggedized Android smartphones, has come out with a power station -- the Oscal PowerMax 700.
And while this has a recommended price tag of $599, if you order before midnight PDT on May 31, you can pick up this amazing new power station for only $234!
This power station can support charging up to 12 devices simultaneously and can be charged in one of four different ways.
To get the Oscal PowerMax 700, enter discount code 60POWERMAX to get 60% off, then the second discount code 1HPOWERMAX to get the final price of $234.
The offer ends May 31, 2023, at 11:59 PM PDT.
The Oscal PowerMax 700 is a mid-range power station. At 16.3 pounds, it straddles between ultra-portable units and those that definitely need to be in the back of a truck.
The 666Wh of battery power is capable of charging up to a dozen devices simultaneously, via an array of AC sockets, USB sockets, 12V car and DC outlet, and even a wireless charger that sits on top underneath the handle.
But how much power is 666Wh? Putting it into terms that are easier to comprehend, that's enough to run a 40W mini fridge for 12.6 hours, a 25W lamp for 30 hours, or a 40W CPAP machine for 14 hours. It's also enough to charge a smartphone around 40 to 50 times.
On the flip side, the Oscal PowerMax 700 can be charged in one of four different ways -- 150W solar panels (4.5 hours), AC wall outlet (3 hours), 12 car outlet (4.5 hours), and USB-C (10 hours).
It's perfect for a day or two off-grid without needing a recharge. If you need more out of it, you'll need to connect it to a wall outlet, a car outlet, or bring with you a solar panel.
On the safety front -- because 666Wh is a lot of power should something go wrong -- the Oscal PowerMax 700 packs all the protections you'd expect in a power station: overcurrent, short circuit, overcharge and overdischarge, overvoltage, and thermal protections.
On the top is a super comfortable carry handle, which is a must-have if you're going to be moving a 16-pound power station around.
On the front is a clear, easy-to-read LCD panel that shows you everything you need to know about the Oscal PowerMax 700. There's also a directional light that has four settings: low, high, slow flash, and SOS.
For $599, the Oscal PowerMax 700 is a decent power station that's perfect for those who want portable power but not much of it. It offers a lot of flexibility in terms of charging and powering devices, is robust and well-made, and is intuitive to use. I've pushed this power station to its limits and beyond, and it's performed flawlessly.
For $234, it's an absolute steal, but if you want it at this very low price, you'll have to hurry because the offer ends at midnight PDT on May 31.