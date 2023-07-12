Grab a GoPro HERO10 Black bundle for under $300 this Prime Day

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Summer is here, and it's time for hiking, biking, surfing, snorkeling, and other cool outdoor activities.
If you want to immortalize your adventures with photos and video, you need a camera that can keep up with your fast-paced adventures, and there's no better action camera than the GoPro. This Amazon Prime Day you can pick up a GoPro HERO10 Black action camera bundle at a 25% discount.
The HERO10 Black can capture your adventures with 23-megapixel photos and 5.3K video resolution at 60fps, and when you want to slow down the frenzied action, there's a super-cool 8x slo-mo at 2.7K.
Read the review: GoPro HERO 10
Have no fear of exposing the HERO 10 Black to the toughest of tough conditions. Built tough and waterproof to 33 feet, this camera can take anything you can!
And when the going gets tough, the HyperSmooth 4.0 feature makes sure that your video is crisp and sharp and vibration-free, even automatically leveling the horizon for you.
This kit includes a HERO10 Black camera, two rechargeable batteries, curved adhesive mounts, mounting buckle with thumb screw, USB-C cable, Shorty (mini extension pole that is also a tripod), a magnetic swivel clip, and a camera case.
I've been using GoPro action cameras for years, and know what they can take and the kind of output they can capture, and you won't regret getting the GoPro HERO10 Black action camera bundle.